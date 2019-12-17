First MRIdian MRI-Guided Radiotherapy Treatments Begin in the United Kingdom

GenesisCare Oxford Brings the Benefits of Continuous Soft-Tissue Imaging and Adaptive Treatment Delivery to UK Cancer Patients

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the first MRIdian MRI-guided radiotherapy system in the United Kingdom (UK) – located at GenesisCare Oxford – has begun patient treatments. MRIdian combines high definition MRI imaging with linear accelerator radiation therapy to allow clinicians to visualize and adapt therapy as they treat tumors throughout the body.

The first patient treated with MRIdian at Oxford was treated for prostate cancer using fully adapted stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). SBRT involves the delivery of higher doses of radiation than conventional radiation therapy in fewer treatment sessions. Using MRIdian's adaptive therapy capabilities, the radiation plan is optimized and adjusted to address movement and anatomical changes. This helps to ensure maximum coverage is achieved while sparing nearby tissue and organs in order to significantly reduce side effects.

"MRI-guided radiotherapy is the most exciting development in advanced radiotherapy we've seen in years," said Philip Camilleri, M.D., Consultant Clinical Oncology & GenesisCare Clinical Director of Uro-Oncology. "Bringing the MRIdian Linac to Oxford and other centers within the GenesisCare network delivers on our promise to provide the best available cancer care. This remarkable system allows high-dose, highly accurate treatment to be provided to every patient treated, every day. Doing so will mean patients will have to make fewer trips to complete their treatment."

Initially, the clinical team at Oxford will focus their MRI-guided radiation therapy program on treating organ-confined prostate cancer where they believe MRIdian's precision offers significant benefits in reducing treatment side effects. In the coming months, the program will be expanded to other targets throughout the body, including pancreatic and liver tumors, where MRIdian's continuous imaging and adaptive therapy capabilities are particularly critical.

The MRIdian at GenesisCare in Oxford is the first system to be installed in the UK, but more will follow. As part of its agreement with ViewRay, the company is committed to the deployment of multiple MRIdian systems within its network. GenesisCare will also work in collaboration with the University of Oxford to develop research protocols that will allow National Health Service patients to access MRIdian treatment. As the largest provider of private cancer services in the UK, Spain and Australia, GenesisCare operates more than 130 oncology and cardiology centers in total, offering radiotherapy at 14 centers in the UK, 21 centers in Spain and 30 centers in Australia.

ViewRay's MRIdian system has already been installed at 30 leading hospitals around the world where it is being used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and is the focus of numerous ongoing clinical trials. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 6,500 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

About GenesisCare in the UK:

GenesisCare delivers holistic oncology care at 14 specialist treatment centres in the UK, spanning radiotherapy, medical oncology, diagnostics, theranostics and wellness services. It is the largest provider of private cancer care services in the UK. Over the next two years, GenesisCare plans to open five new centres in the country, to increase patient access to world-class care when and where it's needed. Treatment is currently delivered in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Elstree, Guildford, London, Maidstone, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton and Windsor.

