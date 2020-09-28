First Look: Touring The 33 ft. G:77 Sky Master Hyper Luxury Bus By Lexani Motorcars
28 Sep, 2020, 22:10 BST
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lexani Motorcars G-77 Sky Master, a 33 ft. hyper-luxury transporter, both revolutionized mobile offices, and brought new levels of prestige to traveling by road.
The company recently debuted the first ever tour video of the vehicle's stunning interior, and it's truly something to behold. Every inch of the over-the-top rolling fortress has been retrofitted with the Southern California brand's craftsmanship, and state-of-the-art electronic appointments. Business Insider's Tim Levin quipped, "Its interior looks like a luxurious private jet!"
He's not wrong.
The Sky Master opens to a spacious and dramatic touring cabin with six custom power Italian leather seats boasting footrests, heating, massage options, and LM's signature airline-style tray tables. A thundering Bose home theater sound system, coupled with a 65" Curved Ultra HD TV built-into the front cabin partition, assures an unforgettable viewing experience. Beyond the stately captain's quarters is a kitchenette, restroom, and private VIP boardroom which astonishingly transforms from an all-in-one business station, into a comfortable rest area, with the touch of a button. Apple iPads, Mac Mini computers for video conferencing, and a 360-security monitoring system have been flawlessly integrated into the vehicle's user-controlled Control4 system. Not bad for being built on a blacked out and understated Ford F-550 platform.
Kevin Cuenca recently took viewers inside the mega bus for the first time for an in depth walkthrough on the brand's youtube channel:
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7EknKp-LZec&t=4s
VIP touring cabin amenities:
Custom plush luxury seating for up to 6 VIPs - Custom Italian leather seating with recline, power footrests, heat, massage, and ventilation.
Custom retractable airline writing tables at each sitting position
Electronic privacy partition with 65" curved 4K Samsung Ultra HD TV
Sony Blu-ray DVD player
Apple TV
Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual
Heavy duty VIP cabin air conditioning system
Bose Acoustimass home theater sound system with sub woofer
GPS full-time monitoring screen
360° security monitoring system
Individual overhead reading lights
Ambient LED dimmable ceiling lights
VIP ceramic window tint
Electronic window blinds
Custom luxury refreshment cabinets
24K Gold accents
Mac computer keyboard and trackpad
Intercom system
Multiple USB and 12V charging stations
Kitchenette amenities:
Retractable Nespresso coffee maker
Norcold mini fridge
Microwave oven
Prep surface with cutting board
Restroom amenities:
VIP Washbasin
Ceramic toilet
Crema Marfil marble floor
Vanishing Vanity Mirror with TV
44 gallon capacity clear water tank
Boardroom amenities:
Plush leather bench seating for 4 converts to sleeping surface
Dual Samsung 49" LED TVs
Control4 Touchscreen system for audio and visual
Sony Blu-ray DVD player
Multiple storage cabinets
All-in-one business station for Scan, Fax, & Print
24" Security monitoring screen
Drivers cabin features:
Clear and black water monitoring screen
