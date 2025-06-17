First Iraqi Bank Selects IFI Training Program to Strengthen Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payment Compliance

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program for First Iraqi Bank (FIB), developed in collaboration with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and K2 Integrity.

A three-year engagement, IFI will provide a full range of training services to FIB staff. This initiative is designed to reinforce the integrity of Iraq's financial sector by ensuring that cross-border payments originating from the country are compliant with legal requirements, regulatory expectations, and international best practices.

The blended training program will be delivered both live as well as online, including:

An Arabic eLearning library featuring 100 expert-led videos covering 14 core financial crime compliance topics

featuring 100 expert-led videos covering 14 core financial crime compliance topics In-depth, live training sessions led by experts from IFI and K2 Integrity covering practical case studies focused on real-world challenges and solutions

led by experts from IFI and K2 Integrity covering practical case studies focused on real-world challenges and solutions Resources and tools to support ongoing compliance education efforts

"As Iraq's financial ecosystem continues to grow and modernize, ensuring the integrity of our operations is more important than ever," said Saher Abdel-Hadi, Chief Compliance Officer at First Iraqi Bank. "This program will help position FIB as a leader in responsible banking and demonstrate our commitment to international compliance standards."

Tailored for First Iraqi Bank employees, the program aims to:

Build a community of financial integrity professionals at FIB to support the CBI's efforts in addressing illicit finance risks impacting both Iraq and the global financial system.

to support the CBI's efforts in addressing illicit finance risks impacting both and the global financial system. Promote effective implementation of global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) standards in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

in line with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations. Strengthen FIB's internal culture of compliance and risk management.

"We look forward to supporting FIB as they strengthen their AML/CFT capabilities," said Grant Kreft, Chief Executive Officer at the Institute for Financial Integrity. "Through this initiative, we aim to help financial institutions across the region build more transparent, secure, and trusted financial ecosystems."

About the Institute for Financial Integrity

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides in-person training, online education, and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact

Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations

media@finintegrity.org

About First Iraqi Bank

First Iraqi Bank is the first digital bank in Iraq, created to enhance the country's financial ecosystem and give its people access to a modern and efficient way of banking. Founded by Kawa Junad, FIB runs on a combination of technologies adapted from the Eastern and Western banking systems into one digital platform.

Learn more at: https://fib.iq/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325968/Institute_for_Financial_Integrity_Logo.jpg