First IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe Opens; Will Include IBM's Most Performant Quantum Systems

Expansion of IBM's utility-scale fleet of quantum computers in Ehningen, Germany is marked with ribbon-cutting by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and industry leaders.

New IBM quantum data center in Europe will soon include IBM Quantum Heron-based system with reduced error rates, 16 times better performance and a 25-fold increase in speed over 2022 IBM Quantum systems.

European-based enterprises and research institutions including Crédit Mutuel, Bosch, E.ON, Volkswagen Group, and Ikerbasque are accessing IBM global quantum fleet in quest to advance quantum algorithm discovery.

EHNINGEN, Germany, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, senior European government officials and European-based global enterprises, IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled the first IBM Quantum Data Center located outside of the United States. It is the company's second quantum data center in the world and marks a significant expansion of its fleet of advanced, utility-scale quantum systems available to global users via the cloud.

On October 1, 2024, IBM officially opened a global quantum data center in Ehningen, Germany alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other government and industry leaders. It is IBM’s second quantum data center deployed in the world, and the company’s first outside of the United States. The IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe features two new utility-scale, IBM Quantum systems, and will soon bring online an IBM Quantum Heron-based system, IBM’s most performant quantum computer yet. (Pictured at the inauguration of the IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe from left to right: Dr. Anna Christmann, Federal Government Coordinator for the Digital Economy and Start-Ups, Federal Economics Ministry; Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, and Tourism, State of Baden-Württemberg; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Dario Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research; Ana Paula De Jesus Assis, General Manager of IBM EMEA.) Credit: IBM On October 1, 2024, IBM officially opened a global quantum data center in Ehningen, Germany alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other government and industry leaders. It is IBM’s second quantum data center deployed in the world, and the company’s first outside of the United States. The IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe features two new utility-scale, IBM Quantum systems, and will soon bring online an IBM Quantum Heron-based system, IBM’s most performant quantum computer yet. (Pictured at the inauguration of the IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.) Credit: IBM On October 1, 2024, IBM officially opened a global quantum data center in Ehningen, Germany alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other government and industry leaders. It is IBM’s second quantum data center deployed in the world, and the company’s first outside of the United States. The IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe features two new utility-scale, IBM Quantum systems, and will soon bring online an IBM Quantum Heron-based system, IBM’s most performant quantum computer yet. (Pictured at the inauguration of the IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe from left to right: Dario Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research; Dr. Jay Gambetta, Vice President of Quantum, IBM Fellow; Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, and Tourism, State of Baden-Württemberg; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Dr. Florian Toncar, Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance; Dr. Anna Christmann, Federal Government Coordinator for the Digital Economy and Start-Ups, Federal

Now online in Ehningen, Germany, Europe's first IBM Quantum Data Center includes two new utility-scale, IBM Quantum Eagle-based systems, and will soon feature a new IBM Quantum Heron-based system. These systems are capable of performing computations beyond the brute-force simulation capabilities of classical computers.

First introduced late last year, IBM Heron is the company's most performant quantum chip yet, and advances the company's mission of bringing useful quantum computing to the world by enabling users to increase the complexity of algorithms they are exploring on real quantum hardware.

When the IBM Heron-based system is made available at the IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe, it will be the third IBM Heron installed across IBM's fleet of quantum systems that can be accessed by the company's global quantum network of more than 250 enterprises, universities, research institutions, and organizations. IBM Heron offers up to a 16-fold increase in performance and 25-fold increase in speed over previous IBM quantum computers as they were measured two years ago.

When it is deployed alongside the now-available utility-scale systems installed in the new IBM Quantum Data Center, the IBM Heron-based system will expand the more than a dozen quantum computers IBM currently offers through the cloud – the largest fleet of its kind in the world.

The opening of the new quantum data center was celebrated at a ribbon-cutting event attended by senior government officials, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour, and Tourism, State of Baden-Württemberg. IBM CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna gave remarks alongside Chancellor Scholz, and the Chancellor also spoke at length with IBM leaders including Dario Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research; Ana Paula Assis, General Manager of IBM EMEA; Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum; and IBM Quantum's German-based team about the importance of quantum computing's adoption and growth in the region.

Additionally, the landmark moment was attended by several senior leaders of European-based global enterprises, including Crédit Mutuel, Bosch, E.ON, Volkswagen Group, and others, as well as research institutions such as Ikerbasque in Spain and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. These organizations are among the more than 80 European-based organizations within the IBM Quantum Network, many of which have the opportunity to access the systems within the IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe to search for the algorithms and applications of quantum computing that could solve some of the most complex challenges across their industries.

"The opening of the IBM Quantum Data Center in Ehningen is good news for Germany. It will serve as a location for innovation and business growth, and is an expression of investors' confidence in the German market. IBM enriches the German quantum computing landscape with this new data center. The German government is providing targeted support for the development of quantum technologies. It is thereby driving forward the development of competencies and capacities in quantum computing in order to promote a robust ecosystem around the development of quantum computers," said Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"The opening of our first IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe marks a pivotal moment for the region's technological development, demonstrates our commitment to Europe, and underscores the key role of collaboration with industry, academia and policymakers for a pan-European quantum ecosystem. This state-of-the-art facility will foster innovation around quantum computing, creating new opportunities for talent attraction and ensuring that Europe remains at the forefront of global technological advancements," said Ana Paula Assis, General Manager and Chairman of IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Our collaboration with IBM for the 'scaling' phase of quantum computing is progressing according to plan. We are working to develop concrete applications that improve the experience of our customer and members, and create value for the Group's businesses," said Frantz Rublé, President of Euro-Information and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale. "The availability of this quantum data center on European soil addresses our constraints in terms of processing proximity and Crédit Mutuel's approach to regulatory compliance. And it also means we can look forward to the next stages of the quantum project with confidence at Crédit Mutuel, CIC and then at Targobank."

"We believe that enabling our scientists and engineers to tackle demanding problems in materials sciences, high-energy physics, and biosciences through quantum computing, and providing state-of-the-art quantum computing access will be key to make disruptive progress in all those disciplines," said Javier Aizpurua, Ikerbasque professor, Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC) and director of BasQ. "A combined use of quantum computing, AI, and data science, if generalized, will give rise to a scenario of new possibilities not only in fundamental research but also in industrial innovation."

"Bosch aims to drive innovation in the field of material simulation using quantum computing. In partnership with IBM Quantum, our team is creating scalable algorithms that aim to revolutionize product development. This includes the creation of new materials for sustainable, carbon-free mobility and the reduction of rare earth elements," said Dr. Thomas Kropf, President of Corporate Sector Research and Advance Engineering, Robert Bosch GmbH. "The European IBM Quantum Data Center allows us to run quantum calculations in close proximity, supporting Bosch's approach to compliance with European data protection regulations. This accelerates our research and development efforts and bolsters the European quantum ecosystem, paving the way for advancements in mobility, healthcare, and sustainable technologies."

"E.ON is investigating quantum computing to tackle energy transition challenges, including large-scale optimization, complex scenario modeling, and quantum machine learning. IBM's first European Quantum Data Center's location is also helpful for EU/German public funding opportunities, which may be available for local access to quantum computational resources and on-site expertise. This milestone underscores Europe's and Germany's leadership in quantum computing and marks a significant advancement in propelling enterprises into the quantum era," said Chris d'Arcy, Managing Director, E.ON Digital Technology GmbH and Chief Data and AI Officer.

"Quantum computing can be the next big thing to solve problems in material science, traffic optimization, or deep learning, that may change the world. IBM's Quantum Data Center in Europe provides access to their unique quantum infrastructure and thus, represents an indispensable another piece of the bridge between quantum computers and industrial application at scale. We are proud to be part of that journey to utilize quantum computing for the transformation into future sustainable and smart mobility," said Dr. Nikolai Ardey, Executive Director, Volkswagen Group Innovation.

"Algorithmiq is pioneering the integration of quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and network science to solve the world's most complex problems in chemistry, healthcare and life sciences. To accomplish this, we need algorithms and scale. This is why we've partnered with IBM on both counts: our groundbreaking error mitigation algorithm, TEM, available through the Qiskit Functions Catalog, is proven to be optimal in extending the scale and accuracy of quantum simulations. And now, with more IBM quantum systems available in Europe, we're excited to further strengthen our ties in Europe and partner with an even larger ecosystem of industries, organizations, developers, and scientists to demonstrate TEM's utility — and progress toward quantum advantage," said Sabrina Maniscalco, CEO of Algorithmiq.

IBM recently published evidence that Qiskit is the world's leading and most performant quantum software. Together with access to IBM's advanced quantum hardware, IBM's ecosystem of users across Europe and globally can access tools and systems that can help them to more easily advance the discovery of algorithms that could open the doorway to useful quantum computing and reach quantum advantage: the point at which a quantum computer can solve a practical problem better than any classical method.

The IBM Quantum Data Center in Europe can be accessed through the IBM Quantum Platform, continuing IBM's mission to enable the development of quantum computing use cases and to support clients as they press forward with algorithm discovery in the era of quantum utility, and towards quantum advantage.

