First Flight In Sight: Eviation Propels Closer Toward Flying Alice, With First Delivery Of magniX Electric Propulsion Unit (EPU)

The Alice all-electric aircraft, which can fly nine passengers for up to 440 nautical miles, will be powered exclusively by magniX propulsion systems. The flight-proven magniX EPUs have been powering aircraft in flight since December of 2019 and are on a path to FAA Part 33 certification in 2022. The EPUs offer an exceptional level of redundancy and reliability with consistent performance.

"The magniX delivery is one of the key milestones in getting emission free, low-cost, all-electric aviation off the ground with the first flight of Alice," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. "After many successful flights and tests of the magniX EPUs, we're confident the system will propel us to bringing Alice to market and delivering a sustainable, scalable mobility solution that will revolutionize passenger and cargo flights."

"The Alice is the epitome of the future of air transportation. All-electric by design, taking advantage of light-weight powerful and reliable propulsion systems," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of magniX. "Together, we will enable a great flying experience – zero emissions, quieter, lower cost, all from and to airports closer to more communities."

Eviation will soon begin a robust flight testing and certification program.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make electric aviation a competitive and sustainable alternative for the on-demand mobility of people and goods. Its distributed propulsion, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Eviation operates in the U.S. and Israel and is a member and of the General Aviation Manufacturers' Association (GAMA). Please visit us at www.eviation.co

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509406/Eviation_units.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509409/Eviation_Alice_delivery_team.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509407/eviation_logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509408/Magni_X.jpg



