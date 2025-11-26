First-Ever UHNWI Survey Reveals Greece's Luxury Real Estate Market Has Reached Mediterranean Elite Status

*A study — the first of its kind in Greece — surveying over 250 ultra-high-net-worth individuals from 30 countries shows a 63% intent to purchase. At the same time, Greece captures just 2% of the €50 billion Mediterranean market.*

**KEY FINDINGS:**

**63% of respondents intend to purchase property in Greece**, yet one in two also considers alternative Mediterranean markets

**Greek market estimated at €1 billion annually** — just 2% of the €50 billion Mediterranean luxury property market

**Greek destinations now command prices comparable to Mallorca, Ibiza, and Tuscany**

**10% of respondents are centi-millionaires** with budgets exceeding €10 million

**New buyer profile emerges: the "Romantic Affluent"** — average age 54, median budget €2.5 million

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greece Sotheby's International Realty today released 'Voices of Affluence', the first comprehensive survey of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) focused on the Greek luxury real estate market. The study is validated against €550 million in prime and super-prime transactions completed by the firm, revealing that while Greece has achieved price parity with established Mediterranean destinations, its market share represents significant untapped potential.

The survey gathered 250 completed responses from a proprietary database of 14,300 qualified subscribers developed over a decade, with participants representing more than 30 countries. Among respondents, 10% declared purchase budgets exceeding €10 million, placing them within the ranks of the world's centi-millionaires.

International Demand Dominates:

International buyers represent 67% of survey respondents, led by the United States (12%), the United Kingdom (10%), France (8%), Germany (7%), Switzerland (6%), and Gulf Cooperation Council countries (4%). Greek buyers account for the remaining 33%, demonstrating strong domestic engagement in the luxury segment.

Mediterranean Price Parity Achieved:

Analysis of 2,145 properties across the Sotheby's International Realty global network reveals Greek destinations have reached price levels comparable to established luxury markets:

Mykonos (€10,800/m²) vs. Ibiza (€11,600/m²)

Athens Riviera (€10,500/m²) vs. Dubai coastal (€12,600/m²)

Corfu (€8,900/m²) vs. Mallorca (€9,900/m²)

Peloponnese (€5,500/m²) vs. Tuscany (€4,000/m²)

Strong Economic Confidence:

The survey reveals remarkable confidence in Greece's trajectory, with 83% of respondents believing the Greek economy will remain stable or improve over the coming year. On property values, 76% expect prices to either rise or remain stable, with only 20% anticipating a decline. Notably, even among those expecting price drops, many still intend to purchase — indicating lifestyle-driven rather than speculative demand.

The Rise of the 'Romantic Affluent':

The research identifies a new buyer archetype redefining luxury real estate expectations. With an average age of 54 and a median budget of €2.5 million, today's affluent buyer prioritises authenticity, harmony, and emotional connection over ostentation. They seek properties with architectural integrity, natural landscape integration, and distinct aesthetic identity. Greece's light, landscape, and timeless simplicity align precisely with these evolving values.

"This is the first time Greek luxury real estate has been analysed through a combination of primary survey data and validated transaction evidence," said Savvas Savvaidis, President & CEO of Greece Sotheby's International Realty. "The findings confirm that Greece has achieved prices comparable to mature markets like Mallorca and Ibiza. Yet our 2% share of the Mediterranean market underscores the significant growth potential. Completing the urban planning framework, combined with improved market transparency, will create conditions to attract institutional investment in luxury residential development. This capital inflow will provide the market depth Greece currently lacks."

Distinct Regional Preferences:

The survey reveals divergent destination preferences between domestic and international buyers. Greek buyers favour the Athens Riviera and Northern Suburbs (42%), followed by the Cyclades (28%), Peloponnese (15%), and Ionian Islands (10%). International buyers prioritise the Cyclades (40%), Ionian Islands (20%), Athens Riviera (15%), and Crete with the Dodecanese (10%).

Mediterranean Competition:

While 63% express strong purchase intent for Greece, 52% of international buyers are simultaneously considering alternative destinations — primarily Italy (15%), France (10%), and Spain (9%). This positions Greece firmly within the Mediterranean's leading markets while highlighting the competitive pressure from destinations with greater institutional maturity and transaction depth.

Methodology:

The survey was conducted between September 4 and 17, 2025, gathering 250 completed responses from a proprietary database of 14,300 qualified subscribers with proven engagement in Greek luxury real estate. With a margin of error of ±6%, the findings are validated against €550 million in prime and super-prime transactions completed by Greece Sotheby's International Realty, as well as a price analysis of 2,145 properties from the Sotheby's International Realty global network.

Greece Sotheby's International Realty is the market leader in prime and super-prime real estate in Greece. The award-winning firm has set over 35 all-time price records across the country since 2016 — from the Athens Riviera to the Cyclades and the Ionian Islands — in transactions that have established the benchmark for the sector. The firm connects sophisticated buyers and sellers as part of the global Sotheby's International Realty network, bringing international reach and credibility to the Greek luxury property market.

The full 'Voices of Affluence' report is available on request at: media@sothebysrealty.gr

