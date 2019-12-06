First Coral Princess Cruise Ship Arrives in CBI-funded St Kitts Port

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --On December 5th, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the first ever Coral Princess cruise ship to reach its shores. The 2000-passenger giant berthed at Port Zante in St Kitts on Thursday morning, accompanied by a plaque exchange ceremony held on-board. The port was recently upgraded to increase the vessel capacity by building a new pier, partly funded by the islands' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

This is not the first time that the CBI Programme supports St Kitts and Nevis' sustainable development. Foreign investors and families from all over the world who wish to obtain second citizenship securely from St Kitts and Nevis can make a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund to qualify, provided they also pass all the due diligence checks and other application requirements. While economic citizens enjoy all the privileges of native ones, except for the right to vote, residents of St Kitts and Nevis benefit from support in the form of socio-economic initiatives, made further possible thanks to CBI funding. This ranges from education and healthcare to poverty alleviation and tourism development.

During the ceremony, Captain Darius Balana praise the beauty of the country. "To commemorate the moment and the time, we'll exchange the official plaques," he said. In turn, Mrs Carlene Henry-Morton, the Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary, noted that the "two thousand plus guests, once they disembark, they're going to have a wonderful time with us. We have cuisine, entertainment, hiking, tours, all kinds of things to do on island and you can simply relax if that is what you want."

Visitor numbers are on the rise on the small twin islands. This year, St Kitts and Nevis reached the 1,000,000 cruise passengers milestone before the end of the cruise season. This is the second time in a row that the islands achieve this. Hotels and restaurants represent the second-largest employing sector in St Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Timothy Harris announced in his monthly press conference on December 5th.

Overall, the twin islands have registered the fifth consecutive year of economic growth, has established diplomatic relations with over 150 countries and territories, and is placed comfortably as one of the world's top 30 countries for rule of law.

Contact: pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com



SOURCE CS Global Partners