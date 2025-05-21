First art storage facility of its kind in Saudi Arabia

ATHR and Hasenkamp open art depot Jeddah - built according to international museum standards.

COLOGNE, Germany and JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia is getting its first specialised art storage facility. The Art Storage by ATHR is the result of a collaboration between ATHR, one of the Kingdom's leading contemporary art galleries, and Hasenkamp, the German art logistics specialist. Located in the centre of Jeddah, the art storage facility is aimed at museums, galleries and collectors with the highest demands for security and climate stability. The opening will take place on 24 May.

Museum-grade technology

The warehouse is located in the Al-Nakheel district, on an elevated site protected from flooding. Inside: a controlled climate of 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, precisely regulated humidity and gas-based fire suppression – no water is used here. Dust protection, privacy and round-the-clock surveillance are a matter of course. Access is strictly controlled.

Space for large formats and meetings

Ceiling heights, doors and transportation routes are designed for monumental works. A showroom with museum lighting allows for professional viewing of the works. The facility also offers space for events and previews - art is not just stored here, it is shown.

German logistics, local vision

"As Hasenkamp we are contributing our experience from over 100 years in art logistics. The warehouse in Jeddah meets all the standards that international collections demand today," says Thomas Schneider, managing director of Hasenkamp.

For Mohammed Hafiz, co-founder and managing director of ATHR, the project is part of a long-term strategy: "We have been building Saudi Arabia's cultural infrastructure for years. With The Art Storage, we are creating a place where art is safely stored - and at the same tome can be experienced by the public."

50 years of experience, newly bundled

The on-site team brings together more than five decades of experience in art handling, installation and special packaging. It has its own workshop for custom-made crates, as well as administrative offices and customer areas.

Hasenkamp has been present in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for more than two decades - and has closely followed the cultural changes in the region.

About hasenkamp

The logistics company Hasenkamp, founded in 1903, is managed in the 5th generation by its owners Hans-Ewald Schneider and Dr. Thomas Georg Schneider and by Ralf Ritscher. In addition to its headquarters in Cologne, Germany, the family-owned company has more than 40 locations worldwide. Around 1,000 employees lend a hand when it comes to planning, transport and storage of sensitive and valuable goods. Today, tradition and innovation at Hasenkamp are based on a regularly audited DIN and ISO certified quality, environmental and energy management process. This points the company's path into a sustainable future. Hasenkamp divides its activities into four business units: Fine Art, Relocation, Archive Depot and Final Mile Services.

www.hasenkamp.com

Press Contact

Benjamin Pauwels

press@hasenkamp.com

+49 2234 – 104 139

- Picture is available at AP -