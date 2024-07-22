First AI Mathematical Olympiad Progress Prize Won By Team Numina

LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first AI Mathematical Olympiad Progress Prize 1 ('first progress prize'), supported by XTX Markets, has been won by Team Numina.

The first progress prize ended with 16,104 registrations and 1,401 participants on 1,161 teams. The competition had 1,831 submissions from 81 countries. For 392 users (including 32 in the top 100), this was their first competition.

Full Kaggle leaderboard here: https://www.kaggle.com/competitions/ai-mathematical-olympiad-prize/leaderboard.

For more information on Team Numina and their solution click here: https://projectnumina.ai/. They take home $131,072 from the overall $1mn progress prize fund for this win.

A presentation to the winners took place at the International Mathematics Olympiad ('IMO') in Bath on Saturday 20th July, with the first prize awarded to the winners by leading mathematician Terence Tao.

Team Numina commented on the result:

"The AIMO prize is a fantastic initiative fostering innovation in AI for mathematics. We are proud and humbled to have won the first progress prize this year, supported by Hugging Face, MistralAI, Answer.ai, General Catalyst and Beijing CMLR. Gathering a unique dataset of 800k+ competitive level problems and solutions was a key success factor and we are thrilled to release it to the public. We now look forward to seeing far better models built upon the Numina dataset." - Yann Fleureau, co-founder of Numina

"This collaboration between Hugging Face and Numina underscores the power of the community and how much open science benefits society with the release of the model, the datasets, and the AI training scripts. I'm proud of what we accomplished together with Numina, and it was incredibly rewarding to see their initiative attract so many talented individuals in mathematics and machine learning from across the world." - Lewis Tunstall, Machine Learning Engineer at Hugging Face (Team Numina member)

The AIMO Prize and the Progress Prize

The AIMO Prize is a $10mn challenge fund, founded and supported by XTX Markets, designed to spur the open development of AI models that can reason mathematically, leading to the creation of a publicly shared AI model capable of winning a gold medal in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO).

Within this, the first progress prize included problems at intermediate-level high school mathematics competitions. The prize was open from 1 April to 27 June 2024.

The Progress Prize will continue in 2025.

More information on the progress prize here: https://www.kaggle.com/competitions/ai-mathematical-olympiad-prize/overview