Firmenich Signs Strategic Partnership with ScentRealm in China

GENEVA, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, today announces it has signed a strategic partnership with ScentRealm, a leading digital scent technology pioneer based in Hangzhou, China. Bringing together the knowhow of a fragrance house and a sense experience explorer, this partnership is the first of its kind in China. It will enable Firmenich to enhance the fragrance and aroma experience for its customers and for consumers through jointly developed digital devices, and to explore the digital future of scent.

"I am delighted to announce our strategic partnership with ScentRealm. Together, we combine Firmenich's expertise in fragrance and taste creation with ScentRealm's innovative digital technology allowing us to explore new scent and aroma experience applications for the Chinese market," said Paul Andersson, President, Firmenich China. "This collaboration will strengthen our leading digital innovation in the fragrance and flavor industry and develop captivating new experiences for our customers and for consumers in China."

"We are excited to partner with Firmenich, which has rich knowledge and scientific capability on both smell and taste. We also share the same values of innovation, always breaking through boundaries to offer a better and more exciting sensory experience to our users," added Mr. Huang Jianwei, founder and CEO of ScentRealm.

China is a key strategic market that will drive future growth opportunities for Firmenich. We have been investing consistently for more than 30 years to expand our footprint and capabilities in China, including our largest flavor manufacturing plant, opened in Zhangjiagang in 2019, our first Fine Fragrance atelier in downtown Shanghai since 2019, and a unique customer experience center, Studio Guangzhou, inaugurated in 2021. Firmenich has a nationwide presence of commercial and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Kunming and Zhangjiagang, and a major research center in Shanghai.

Firmenich is leading digital transformation, having introduced the industry's first AI-augmented laundry care fragrances and the first ever flavor created by Artificial Intelligence by combining AI technology with human creativity.

As the first Chinese enterprise engaging in digital scent technology and the digital scent solution provider, ScentRealm commits to explore breakthrough technologies to offer a better scent experience for the end user. It is the official partner of The Asian Games and opened "Scent Metaverse", an offline experience center in Hangzhou in April 2022.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 126 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

