Firmenich Recognized for Advancing the UN SDGs, Delivering Sustainable Growth for People, Planet & Society

"Our inclusive capitalism business model aims to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders, while caring for our communities and the planet," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Committed to making our business work for people and planet, we have embedded the SDGs in our growth strategy, and are clearly demonstrating that responsible business works for all."

With the UN SDGs embedded in Firmenich's strategy, the Group is putting its knowledge in science to work to solve some of the world's greatest challenges, from inequality and climate change to nutrition and sanitation. To scale up its impact, Firmenich engages in strategic partnerships with likeminded visionary organizations, from key customers and academic institutions to governments, NGOs and foundations.

People: Goal 10, Reduced Inequalities

Firmenich was the seventh company worldwide, and the first in its industry, to be globally certified as a gender equal employer by EDGE, the world's leading certification standard in this area. Going well beyond gender equality, the Group's commitment to diversity spans a mix of backgrounds, race, age, experience and people with different abilities. For instance, putting disability on its leadership agenda, Firmenich actively works with visually impaired professionals around the world to advance its sensory capabilities. Discover more here.

Planet: Goal 13, Climate Action

Coming out of COP 21, Firmenich set itself the most ambitious environmental goals with the vision to become carbon neutral. Making real progress, Firmenich was recognized as a global environmental leader this year, one of only two companies worldwide, out of more than 7000, to have achieved "triple As" with CDP, in Climate, Water and Forestry. Click here to view CDP ceremony video.

Society: Goal 3, Good Health & Wellbeing

Tackling today's malnutrition crisis with 2.1 billion adults overweight or obese, Firmenich's latest taste modulation technology TastePRINT™ reduces up to 100% of added sugar naturally. Throughout our Fiscal Year 2019, we removed 215 metric tons of sugar, 870 billion calories, from food and beverage products that consumers love. Firmenich is also actively shaping green protein solutions to enable Flexitarian diets, based on a balanced consumption of animal and plant-based proteins. Find out more here.

