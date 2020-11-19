Firmenich marks its 125th anniversary with new customer-focused website

GENEVA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich is today marking its 125th anniversary by offering unprecedented insight into the world's largest privately-owned Fragrance and Taste company with the launch of its redesigned website. Firmenich.com opens new digital avenues for direct customer engagement and showcases the Group's creativity, world-class science and top-rated sustainability performance in greater depth than ever before.

"This year we are marking a historic milestone, our 125th anniversary," said Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of the Board. "Only the greatest companies, the ones that reinvent themselves era after era, make it so far. Our new website brings to life our legacy of responsible business and enduring family values that are the foundation of our success for more than five generations."

"Firmenich.com takes our online experience to the next level, harnessing the latest technology to drive successful partnerships with an ever broader range of customers in the new normal," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "For 125 years, Firmenich has helped shape the future of fragrance and taste, sustainably; today we are opening fresh insights into our fragrance, flavors and ingredients innovation and offering businesses worldwide single-click access to our trends and expertise."

"Firmenich has increased the amount of compelling content online by nearly doubling the number of pages and investing in new digital tools to enhance the user experience, such as powerful predictive search and personalized content," said Eric Saracchi, Chief Digital and Information Officer. "And this is just the beginning: we will be rolling out ever more dynamic functionality to better engage with customers, investors, the media and future prospects, understanding their preferences and driving business-specific journeys across our digital platforms."

Refreshed and animated content adapted for a wide range of mobile and desktop devices is spread over 450 pages, and easily navigated through optimized search functions as well as a new single-click architecture. Four distinctive homepage experiences cover the Group's businesses: Fragrances, Taste & Beyond, and Ingredients, as well as corporate affairs including careers. These sections allow the user to engage faster with their specific area of interest and offer direct business contact through a new digital tool.

A new media room brings together all Firmenich press releases as well as other resources and content to help journalists build their stories.

The website also features a new online magazine with curated content and shares the stories of the diverse and global teams of researchers and creators who are behind Firmenich's innovation in perfume and taste. The Group's sustainability journey is profiled across the website, reflecting the way Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is embedded throughout all of the Group's activities.

Firmenich.com is optimized for the visually impaired and is ADA-compliant, encouraging accessibility in line with the company's Diversity & Inclusion policy. To discover Firmenich's new website, we invite you to visit www.firmenich.com.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2020. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

