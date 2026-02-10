Firestorm and Orqa Partner to Pioneer High-Tech Industrial Manufacturing on Front Lines

Companies Unite to Produce Cutting Edge Drone Firestorm Squall

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Firestorm Labs. Inc, a defense tech company that solves contested logistics through expeditionary manufacturing, and Orqa, a world-leading developer and manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drones, announced a partnership to produce the Firestorm Squall. This Group 1 First Point of View (FPV) quadcopter combining Orqa's battle-tested technology with Firestorm's advanced manufacturing capabilities will meet the needs of the U.S. warfighter and our allies.

Firestorm Squall in flight.

The Firestorm Squall is U.S.-built with NDAA-compliant components, giving Orqa access to Firestorm's expertise and US based infrastructure. Together, the partnership will enable advanced unmanned aerial systems to be built and distributed to U.S. Department of War customers at scale.

"In the world of FPV technology, there's no better manufacturer than Orqa," said Dan Magy, Co-founder and CEO of Firestorm. "Their frontline experience in Ukraine enables them to create components that are second to none. If your life's on the line, you want Orqa."

"In a very short amount of time, Firestorm emerged a clear leader in the crowded world of UAS innovation, and we're delighted to partner with them on this mission-critical system," said Srdjan Kovacevic, Co-founder and CEO of Orqa. "Their additive manufacturing capabilities are truly ground-breaking within the industry, and their commitment to precision and quality is evident in every facet of their operation."

Building on a long-standing history of collaboration between the two companies, the partnership to produce Firestorm Squall systems at scale sets the stage for further technology sharing and in-theater platform development. Together this partnership will provide our warfighters with what they need to win — mass-produced, affordable high-tech drones.

About Firestorm Labs

The mission of Firestorm Labs is to equip warfighters with mission-critical capabilities at the point of need. Its xCell platforms deliver containerized expeditionary manufacturing capabilities, enabling production and sustainment of not only Firestorm's proprietary modular, rapidly configurable UAS, but also parts, components, and full systems made by a growing ecosystem of partner OEMs.

About Orqa FPV

Orqa is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of drones made without Chinese components. The company's vertically integrated production model ensures every key component is designed, engineered, and built in-house, delivering full supply chain sovereignty. With capacity to produce up to 280,000 fully NDAA-compliant drones per year — and a roadmap to one million annually through its Global Manufacturing Partnership Program — Orqa provides dual-use technology platforms for both enterprise and defense applications.

