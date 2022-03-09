Firefighting Foam Market worth $913 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Firefighting Foam Market by Type (AFFF, AR-AFFF, PF, Synthetic Detergent Foam), End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining), Expansion, Material Type (Surfactant, Fluorosurfactant, Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size of firefighting foams is estimated to grow from USD 756 million in 2021 to USD 913 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

By type, synthetic detergent foam is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growth in marine industry is expected to increase the demand of this segment. As these foams are used in the basement, mine shaft, or a ships hold where volume fire control is required, the market is driven by its use in the marine industry.

By end-use, marine segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Low expansion foams are preferred in the marine industry, as these systems are ideal for large open areas like tankers, freight carriers, and helicopter decks. The presence of a large number of ships in Asia Pacific region has led to the high usage of firefighting foam.

By region, Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Iraq, Nigeria, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa are considered as the major markets for firefighting foam in the Middle East & Africa. The region has high potential for oil production, as it has proven reserves of untapped oilfields. This will lead to an increase in consumption of firefighting foams in the oil & gas industry from in the upstream and downstream units in the region.

Johnson Controls (US), Perimeter Solutions (US), Dr. Sthamer (Germany), National Foam (US), Angus Fire (UK), Kerr Fire (UK), Eau&Feu (France), and SFFECO Global (UAE) are some of the key players operating in the firefighting foam market. These players have adopted product launches, and expansion as their growth strategies.

