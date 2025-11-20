Firebird, Inc. Secures U.S. Export License and Announces Dell Technologies as a Partner, Marking Major Milestones in Armenia's AI Future

Firebird, a U.S.-based AI cloud company, takes its first official step to expand operations in Armenia, beginning with a $500M investment.

This milestone marks a new chapter in U.S.-Armenia strategic collaboration in next-generation AI technology and innovation .

SAN FRANCISCO and YEREVAN, Armenia, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebird, a U.S.-based AI cloud and infrastructure company, has received U.S. export authorization and is announcing its first $500 million investment in Armenia. This is the initial phase of a multi-billion-dollar megaproject to bring high-capacity AI supercomputing infrastructure to the region. This milestone inaugurates a new chapter in U.S.-Armenia collaboration in advanced technology, innovation, and AI development.

As first announced by NVIDIA at its Paris GTC conference, Firebird will establish one of the region's most advanced AI clusters, powered by Dell Technologies PowerEdge high-performance AI servers and NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. The GPUs will enable research institutions, technology companies, and enterprises to train and deploy state-of-the-art AI models at scale.

Phase one of deployment is scheduled to go online in the first half of 2026, positioning Armenia as a regional hub for AI innovation across a wide range of sectors, with an emphasis on the life sciences, robotics, and space sectors.

Future Firebird locations will deliver sustainable AI infrastructure, with a high-performance U.S. technology stack and U.S. standards, to emerging markets worldwide.

"Our vision is to democratize access to advanced AI for the benefit of all. We're building the enabling technology layer that empowers engineers, researchers, and dreamers everywhere to create with world-class tools," said Razmig Hovaghimian, Co-founder and CEO of Firebird. Hovaghimian added: "This investment marks a foundational step in Armenia's digital and AI future."

Alexander Yesayan, Co-founder of Firebird, added: "We are laying the groundwork for a modern digital and AI ecosystem in Armenia, one that can elevate local talent and attract global innovation. This is an important step for Armenia's technological future." Yesayan added, "This effort reflects a strong U.S.–Armenia public-private partnership, and it stands as a model of collaboration built on mutual trust and technological progress."

This collaboration has been made possible through the support of the Government of Armenia, under the personal leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump, and with the active engagement of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia. The dedicated efforts of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the Armenian Ambassador to the U.S, and Enterprise Armenia have further strengthened this partnership.

These developments follow the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on August 8 in Washington, D.C., between the Governments of the United States of America and the Republic of Armenia on a bilateral AI and Semiconductor Innovation Partnership, further deepening cooperation in technology, innovation, and secure trade. Firebird reflects the shared commitment of both nations to advancing innovation, strengthening economic resilience and promoting responsible technological growth.

About Firebird, Inc.

Firebird is a high-performance AI cloud company designed to provide secure, scalable, and globally accessible GPU infrastructure. Its mission is to democratize access to advanced AI computing, enabling innovation across research and enterprise in both the private and public sectors.

