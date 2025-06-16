Fire-resistant Fabrics Market worth $5.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Report 'Fire-resistant Fabrics Market by Type (Treated and Inherent), Application (Apparel and Non-apparel), End-use Industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, and Transport), Region - Global Forecast to 2030', fire-resistant fabrics market was estimated at USD 3.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.24% between 2025 and 2030.

Fire-resistant fabrics are in high demand because of their key function in enhancing workplace safety, lowering the risk of injury, and ensuring uninterrupted operations in high-risk industrial operations. Industrial sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas increasingly rely on these protective fabrics to comply with strict workplace safety regulations and to maintain continuous, efficient operations under extreme conditions. The market is expanding due to the defense & public safety services sector's significant investments in protective gear and apparel for emergency responders, firefighters, and military personnel. As OEMs and operators adopt fire-resistant fabrics to enhance passenger and asset safety, the transport industry, including automotive, railways, aerospace, and marine, is also propelling this expansion.

Furthermore, the development of high-performance inherent fibers and technological advancements in fabric treatment processes are enhancing product reliability and broadening application areas. Rising safety compliance standards globally and growing investments in public safety and infrastructure development further accelerate the market's expansion.

The treated fire-resistant fabrics segment accounted for the larger share of the fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The treated fire-resistant fabrics segment accounted for the larger market share of the global fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2024. This market growth is supported by its affordability and adaptability across defense & public safety services and various industrial sectors. These fabrics are produced by blending fire-resistant additives with conventional cotton or polyester to provide a preferable option for high-risk industries. Their high demand is further supported by ongoing improvements in wash-fastness and treatment durability, which make them a practical and growing choice for protective clothing and furnishings.

Apparel is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the global fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The apparel application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by the rising demand for protective clothing across industries such as industrial, defense & public safety services, and transport. Increasing regulatory pressure for worker safety, along with heightened awareness of occupational hazards, is compelling employers to invest in high-quality, flame-resistant garments. Adoption is also being accelerated by developments in fabric technology, which provide improved comfort, breathability, and durability. As safety standards tighten globally, the apparel segment is poised to see sustained growth as a critical component of industrial risk mitigation.

Defense & public safety services industry accounted for the second-largest share of the fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The defense & public safety services industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2024. This growth is supported by increasing investments in personnel protection and national safety infrastructure. The demand for flame-resistant textiles in this sector is fueled by stringent safety standards and the critical need for reliable, durable protective gear for military personnel, firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency responders. Advanced protective apparel that provides comfort, durability, and thermal resistance in high-risk situations is a top priority for governments worldwide and supports sustained market expansion within this segment.

Europe accounted for the third-largest share of the global fire-resistant fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2024.

Europe was the third-largest region in the global fire-resistant fabrics market in terms of value in 2024. Growth of this market is driven by the consistent demand in manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, defense & public safety services, and transport industries. Though it has a vast population and industrial base, the region lags behind North America and the Asia Pacific. This is attributed to the relatively slower industrial expansion and moderate infrastructure development compared to the rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific and the high regulatory enforcement and advanced protective equipment usage in North America. Europe benefits from stringent fire safety standards and mature manufacturing practices. However, growing awareness of workplace safety and the expansion of local fire-resistant fabric manufacturers helped the region to maintain its market share.

The key players profiled in the report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), TenCate Protective Fabrics (Netherlands), Lenzing AG (Austria), PBI Performance Products, Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), and Milliken & Company (US).

