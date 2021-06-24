Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fire Resistant Fabrics Market by Type (Treated (FR Cotton and FR Viscose), Inherent (Aramid and PBI)), Application (Apparel, Non-apparel), End Use industry (Industrial, Defense & Public Safety Services, Transportation) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Fire Resistant Fabrics Market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% from USD 3.2 billion in 2021.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=185633312



Browse in-depth TOC on "Fire Resistant Fabrics Market"

255 – Tables

62 – Figures

291 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fire-resistant-fabric-market-185633312.html



The growth of the Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market is primarily triggered by growing concern towards safety at workplace. Industrial protective clothing is the major application for fire-resistant fabrics. Protective clothing is used in key end-use industries such as chemicals, construction, and oil & gas. Among these industries, the major demand has been recorded by the oil & gas sector. Hazardous working conditions necessitate the use of fire-resistant clothing in the industry. The employers have shown increased concern over the safety of their employees due to the regulations in effect and the hidden and direct costs associated with an accident in the workplace. These factors have increased the demand for fire-resistant fabrics to a great extent, which will continue to grow as developing economies start regulating protection equipment in their domestic industrial sector.



Treated is the largest type of Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market.



Treated fire-resistant fabrics accounted for the largest share of the overall Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market, in terms of value, in 2020. The dominance of treated fabrics is mainly due to their low cost. These fabrics do not possess fire resistance nature in their chemical structure. They are made fire resistant with the help of various chemicals. Chemical additive is treated with the fabric to provide fire resistance to that particular fiber. When exposed to fire, these fabrics rely on chemical reaction to extinguish the fire. There may be a possibility that the fire resistance property of the treated fabric getting washed out through use or laundering.



Apparel is estimated to be the largest application of the Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market during the forecast period.



The apparel application accounted for the largest share in terms of value, of the overall Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market in 2020. The dominance of the apparel application is projected to continue during the forecast period owing to the high demand from the protective clothing sector. The non-apparel application registered a steady growth, between 2021 and 2026. The market for non-apparel application is mainly driven by the rising demand from transport and furniture sectors.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=185633312



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for fire-resistant fabrics during the forecast period.



APAC is the largest Market for Fire-Resistant Fabrics, followed by North America and Europe. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the use protective clothing at workplace and implementation of stringent laws by regulatory authorities for labor safety, such as OSHA and other associations, are the key factors driving the growth of the Fire-Resistant Fabrics Market in APAC. Fire-resistant fabrics manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, such as industrial protective clothing, defense & public safety services, and transport among others. The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here. Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market. The lack of safety compliance in the industrial sector and limited use of fire-resistant fabrics in the military sector are the restraints for the market in Asia-Pacific.



The key market players profiled in the report include as E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), PBI Performance Products Inc. (U.S.), Royal TenCate N.V. (Netherlands), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Westex By Milliken (U.S.), Gun EI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Lenzing Ag (Austria), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), W. L. Gore Associates Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=185633312



Browse Adjacent Markets: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :



Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/protective-clothing-market-1278.html



Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hands & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection, Respiratory Protection, Head Protection), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/personal-protective-equipment-market-132681971.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/fire-resistant-fabric-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/fire-resistant-fabric.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets