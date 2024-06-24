FinVolution Group Wins Asian Banker's Award for "Best Consumer Lending Technology Implementation in China"

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group, a leading fintech company, has been awarded the "Best Consumer Lending Technology Implementation in China" alongside CITIC Consumer Finance at the Asian Banker China Awards 2024. This award acknowledges FinVolution's dedication to providing innovative technology to financial institution partners.

The Asian Banker Awards are known for their rigorous and transparent evaluation process within China's financial industry. This year, the awards received over 400 entries from more than 160 institutions across the financial and fintech sectors.

The award highlighted FinVolution's efforts in enhancing the resources and business scale of its partner, CITIC Consumer Finance, through improved financial risk control and technological innovation.

In recent years, FinVolution has closely collaborated with financial institutions to enhance microfinance and consumer finance through advanced technology and services. By the first quarter of 2024, FinVolution had served 102 licensed financial institutions, including banks, consumer finance companies, and trusts.

FinVolution's partnership with CITIC Consumer Finance has improved digitalization and efficiency in CITIC's customer acquisition, risk management, and fraud prevention. This collaboration has led to a significant expansion of resources and business scale, as well as improved risk indicators.

Tiezheng Li, CEO of FinVolution Group, said, "We are pleased to receive this award with CITIC Consumer Finance. FinVolution is committed to developing technology that connects financial institutions with underserved populations and supports our partners in enhancing their digital capabilities with secure and efficient financial technology services."

Since its founding in 2007, FinVolution has continually innovated to deliver comprehensive fintech solutions. Today, it stands as a trusted partner to over 100 financial institutions and millions of users, driving forward the future of finance through technology.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech company that connects millions of consumers as well as small-sized enterprises with financial institutions.

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange(NYSE: FINV) in 2017, we have been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovative technologies in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, we have established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.