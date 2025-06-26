Fintech Startup Lana Raises Funds to Back APAC Corporates in Cutting Energy and Carbon Costs

Liminal, a venture creation group founded by Temasek, and Twynam Investments Join Lana to Accelerate Energy Transition Financing

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lana, a pioneering finance platform for corporate decarbonization, today announced the successful closure of its first funding round from Liminal, a venture creation group founded by Temasek and Twynam Investments. The platform addresses the urgent challenge facing APAC CFOs: rising energy costs and looming carbon taxes that threaten corporate margins as the region transitions to new energy models.

Vincent Choi, Founder & CEO

Founded by Vincent Choi, a fintech veteran who previously scaled a payment infrastructure fintech that worked with financial institutions in APAC, Lana is building Asia-Pacific's first integrated platform combining blended finance with advanced risk modelling. The goal is to make decarbonization financing faster and more affordable for corporations across the region.

"Energy costs have increased 20-100% across APAC markets while carbon pricing mechanisms are set to impact exporters starting in 2026," said Vincent Choi, Founder and CEO of Lana. "Traditional financial institutions have been instrumental in funding APAC's growth, but the scale and speed of today's energy transition requires new technological solutions to complement their efforts. We're building the infrastructure that helps capital providers deploy capital more efficiently while giving CFOs access to financing in days, not months, at significantly lower costs."

The platform uniquely enables corporations to fund their energy transformations while extending financing to their value chains and connecting them with leading climate technologies from UK and Europe, creating a multiplier effect that generates carbon credits and reduces overall transition costs.

"The intersection of climate technology and financial innovation represents one of the most compelling opportunities in Southeast Asia. Platforms that can effectively channel capital toward decarbonization while maintaining commercial viability will be critical for the region's sustainable development," said Sonny Vu, Chief Builder at Liminal.

"We focus on founders tackling huge challenges with innovation. Decarbonization finance needs these founders with both technical sophistication and a deep market nous to scale" said Jonathan Green, Investment Director at Twynam Investments.

With regulatory pressures mounting including EU's CBAM starting January 2026 and five APAC markets introducing carbon pricing from 2027, Lana is positioned to help corporations protect their margins while securing energy independence.

About Lana Lana is a Singapore-based decarbonization finance platform that helps fund corporate decarbonization across Asia. For more information, visit www.lana.eco.

