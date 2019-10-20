FinTech Abu Dhabi Goes "Live" on 21 October with Ten Key Features

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Abu Dhabi ("FinTech AD") goes 'live' tomorrow with ten key features and new initiatives that will look to solve issues in the Fintech industry, connect people, and recognise success. The MENA region's leading FinTech Festival is organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), the award-winning international Financial Centre, and supported by global innovation platform – Unbound.

FinTech AD is also proud to announce the following strategic partners for this year's event:

Government Partners

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development – regulates the business sector and leads economic initiatives to achieve knowledge-based, diversified and sustainable economic growth.

– regulates the business sector and leads economic initiatives to achieve knowledge-based, diversified and sustainable economic growth. Abu Dhabi Department of Finance – provides government entities with the best-in-class financial services and specialised solutions as well as managing available resources efficiently.

– provides government entities with the best-in-class financial services and specialised solutions as well as managing available resources efficiently. Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an - established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi with the aim of bringing together the government, the private sector and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation.

established in by the Department of Community Development in with the aim of bringing together the government, the private sector and civil society to support a culture of social contribution and participation. Abu Dhabi Digital Authority - enables, supports and delivers a digital government that is proactive, personalised, collaborative and secure.

Platinum Partners

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank – one of the largest banks in the UAE.

– one of the largest banks in the UAE. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) – one of the UAE's leading Stock Exchanges.

– one of the UAE's leading Stock Exchanges. Etihad - one of the world's leading airlines and the National Carrier of the UAE.

- one of the world's leading airlines and the National Carrier of the UAE. Hub71 – a global tech ecosystem that brings together key enablers for startups to succeed.

Accelerator Partner

Plug and Play ADGM - is the ultimate innovation platform in the Middle East uniting startups with the unrivaled tech expertise of Silicon Valley and major corporations for a changing world. It currently runs three accelerator programmes in the MENA region: Fintech, Travel & Hospitality, and Health.

Gold Partners

Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank - offers the world's first digital-only trade finance bank.

- offers the world's first digital-only trade finance bank. Finablr - a global platform for Payments and Foreign Exchange solutions.

Silver Partners

DEX - will operate as a regulated Crypto Asset Exchange and Crypto Asset Custodian under the OCAB Framework as structured by the FSRA that governs all crypto asset and digital asset financial activities in ADGM.

Bronze Partners

DLP Pipper – a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries, helping clients with their legal needs.

– a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries, helping clients with their legal needs. Grant Thorton – a leading bisiness adviser that helps dynamic organisations to unlock their potential for growth.

– a leading bisiness adviser that helps dynamic organisations to unlock their potential for growth. Habib Bank – Pakistan's largest bank and first bank to be established in Pakistan in 1947. A leading full-service commercial bank.

The Festival is packed with initiatives, competitions and events, designed and organised to address real life challenges in the FinTech industry.

A key philosophy of the Festival is connecting entrepreneurs and start-ups to potential investors

1. A new addition to the Festival is the Investor Forum, co-hosted by Hub 71, where regional and international venture capital investors will exchange ideas and their best practices with attendees. Comprising keynote addresses and panel discussions, the Forum will feature prominent FinTech investment powerhouses, covering current trends in the venture capital industry.

2. The Etihad Challenge supports one of the key elements of the Festival - to address challenges in the FinTech industry. Entrants for the Etihad Challenge will be asked to solve problems currently faced by Etihad's finance and accounting teams. Start-ups will have the opportunity to compete in providing innovative solutions for specific FinTech-related problems.

3. The Festival's signature Innovation Challenge, in collaboration with KPMG, poses a set of 16 FinTech problem statements to selected FinTech applicants, and represents real challenges faced in the UAE and the wider MEASA region by financial institutions, corporate and consumers. This year ADX is the lead partner.

4. The first FinTech-themed Youth Circle will encourage the next generation of potential entrepreneurs and problem solvers. This initiative, governed by the Federal Youth Authority, is designed to inspire youth-centric dialogue and engage young leaders to shape innovative solutions for global challenges. Speakers include: Alexander Graubner-Mueller, founder of Kreditech and Nicholas Cary, co-founder and Vice Chairman of Blockchain.

This year's event will also celebrate the brightest and most creative ideas and initiatives driving the FinTech industry.

5. The inaugural FinTech Abu Dhabi Awards this year comprise ten categories with a new category- the Islamic FinTech of the Year award - sponsored by Grant Thornton. The winner will be a role model who led innovative solutions in the financial services industry that are driving positive change in the UAE/MENA region.

Other awards include:

UAE FinTech Founder – sponsored by Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank

MENA FinTech of the Year – sponsored by ADCB

FinTech Investors – sponsored by the Department of Finance

Emerging FinTech Talent – sponsored by the ADGM Academy

FinTech Leader – sponsored by DEX

Emerging Markets FinTech – sponsored by Finablr

FinTech Accelerator – sponsored by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

FinTech Corporate Innovation Programme – sponsored by Etihad

FinTech Woman of the Year – sponsored by Abu Dhabi Finance

6. The FinTech 50 will also be announced and those lucky enough to be selected will have the chance to pitch to investors on the show floor as well as enjoy benefits of increased brand awareness, the chance to listen and learn from the brightest minds in the Fintech industry and become part of the FinTech 50 global network.

7. The Tokenisation of Assets Workshop, sponsored by multinational law firm DLA Piper, will answer questions around Asset Tokenisation and the opportunities it provides. By finding and creating new markets, tokenisation can generate value from otherwise illiquid assets, and create a more capital efficient and fair financial world.

8. Further opportunities to bring attendees together are presented at the launch of the quarterly Crypto and Blockchain rendezvous – Token Night – powered by Abu Dhabi Global Market and the MENA FinTech Association. This will take place after the Investor Forum and attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from visionaries in the Blockchain and Crypto space as well as network with global leaders of the FinTech industry.

9. Another new opportunity for attendees to connect at this year's event is the Urban Experience. The Urban Experience, co-hosted this year by Finablr, on the evening of the 22 October provides an opportunity for Festival attendees to network and make new connections in an informal and relaxed setting.

10. Key to connecting this year's attendees is the launch of the inaugural FinTech Abu Dhabi app. The app enables users to access the agenda, speaker lists, delegates and partners, and interact with others at the event through the app.

About FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival (FinTechAD) is organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi and powered by global innovation platform, Unbound. The 2019 FinTechAD brings together 13 FinTech Unicorns, over 4,000 global and local financial institutions, FinTech start-ups, investors, regulatory agencies and the business community to network, collaborate and exchange expertise and knowledge in FinTech developments in Abu Dhabi, the wider MENA region and internationally.

This year the Festival includes the inaugural Investor Forum which has attracted leading regional and international venture capital investors to gather with their peers, exchange ideas and best practices.

The Festival comprises the FinTechAD Innovation Challenge, the Etihad Challenge sponsored by Etihad Airways, the FinTech-themed Youth Circle, FinTech 50 Firms, FinTechAD Awards, Urban Experience, and numerous industry workshops.

FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019 is pleased to be working with the following partners for this year's event:

Government Partners: Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, Authority of Social Contributrion - Ma'an

Platinum Partners: ADCB, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Etihad, Hub 71

Accelerator Partner: Plug and Play ADGM

Gold Partners: Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank, Finablr

Silver Partner: DEX

Bronze Partners: DLA Piper, Grant Thornton , Habib Bank

For more details of the ADGM's FinTech Abu Dhabi event, visit www.fintechabudhabi.com to register interest and follow us on @FinTechAD, #FinTechAD and #InnovationChallengeAD

About Unbound

Founded by Daniel Seal in the UK in 2013, Unbound has grown rapidly into a powerful, trusted brand with a globally respected voice on innovation. Unbound bridges the gap, enabling a fusion of grassroots entrepreneurs, established corporate business, dynamic brands, governments and trade agencies to inspire communities and fuel a digital future. It encourages innovation by showcasing pioneering ideas and empowering entrepreneurship, creating digital ecosystems around the world.

In 2018, Unbound festivals welcomed over 25,000 of the finest minds in tech to hear from future-focussed speakers, and take part in immersive brand experiences, pitch sessions and startup battles.

For more details of Unbound, please visit www.unbound.live or follow us on Twitter: @unboundglobal Instagram: UnboundGlobal, LinkedIn: UnboundGlobal

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Global Market