Fintech Abu Dhabi Announces New Tour Dates as its Search for Global Fintech Talent Continues

Exciting FinTech startups discovered following tour stops in: Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Europe

ABU DHABI, U.A.E, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Abu Dhabi, MENA's leading FinTech festival, hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning international financial centre, is pleased to announce that its global FinTech tour will be reaching even more cities ahead of the main event in Abu Dhabi in October 2019.

The FinTechAD Tour, which is co-organised by the ADGM and Unbound, is visiting global financial hubs to identify the most exciting FinTech start-ups and talent in the world today. New tour dates have been added to the global itinerary including:

Frankfurt, 9th September

Milan, 10th September

Luxembourg, 12th September

Amman, 15th September

Cairo, 16th September

Riyadh, 17th September

Casablanca, 19th September

The winners of each leg of the FinTechAD Tour will form part of the FinTech 50 which includes pitching their solutions to an international audience of financial institutions, regulators, corporates and media at ADGM's flagship event in October (21-23) - FinTech Abu Dhabi (FinTechAD). FinTech 50 firms can also enter the FinTechAD Innovation Challenge where FinTech firms are selected to solve real industry issues and problem statements affecting Abu Dhabi and the region. Selected winners of the FinTechAD Innovation Challenge will also benefit from the opportunity to relocate their business to Abu Dhabi and qualify for various entrepreneur support programmes, funding schemes, and collaborative projects with corporate champions to scale and deploy their solutions out of Hub71 – the tech hub in ADGM.

The winners of the completed FinTechAD Tour stages to date, who have secured their places at the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival are:

Europe:

UK: StepLadder – a collaborative digital savings tool that allows member users to save as a group towards their property deposit

Middle East and Africa :

Rwanda : Akokanya – an online ticketing platform for event management and Exuus – a FinTech start up that leverages the power of collective saving and credit scoring models to achieve financial inclusion

Asia :

China: Joint Winners: Swiftpass & Allinpay. Swiftpass is a one-stop service to meet the diversified, multi-scenario, multi-terminal payment needs of customers by aggregating international payment methods. Allinpay offers a payment solution designed to aggregate the majority of online and offline payments tools and services

: Swiftpass is a one-stop service to meet the diversified, multi-scenario, multi-terminal payment needs of customers by aggregating international payment methods. Allinpay offers a payment solution designed to aggregate the majority of online and offline payments tools and services Singapore : Deepscope – an AI and machine learning tool that analyses the entire stock market to deliver quality stocks for investors, brokers and funds

Central Asia :

Azerbaijan : Cryptoyote – an AI-powered platform for cryptocurrency traders

Azerbaijan: Cryptoyote – an AI-powered platform for cryptocurrency traders
Georgia: CNICK – The first smart wooden ring to replace the need to carry multiple plastic cards for access, payments and loyalty programmes

Uzbekistan, Mayasoft – Mayasoft provided Microsoft's international certificate training under a corporate and an individual title

, Mayasoft provided Microsoft's international certificate training under a corporate and an individual title Kazakhstan , Joint Winners: Biometric & Lending Star. Biometric's cash microfinance business targets developing countries with low credit card penetration, whilst Lending Star aims to change the world of business financing by creating a financial marketplace for small and medium businesses

Throughout August and September, new tour dates announced include: Frankfurt, Milan, Luxembourg, Riyadh and Casablanca. Ultimately, the tour will visit 18 cities across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Startups who attend FinTech Abu Dhabi can apply to become part of the FinTech 50 - a global network that provides leaders with a lasting community to connect with investors and partners. Further information and the chance to register can be found at www.fintechabudhabi.com. Recognising the leading emerging financial technology talent from around the world, FinTech Abu Dhabi will be the place to meet with pioneers building the future of financial technologies, whilst providing government, corporate partners and investors with a marketplace to collaborate and unlock growth.

Wai Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director (Capital Markets), Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM of ADGM, said, "ADGM is excited that FinTech AD Tour has been gaining strong traction and support globally and in the various cities. The calibre of participating FinTech companies and entrepreneurs has been very impressive and it reveals how advanced and innovating the respective FinTech communities in each city that we have toured. FinTech Abu Dhabi Tour is an integral component of FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival. As an International Financial Centre and a FinTech Hub in MENA, ADGM is committed to do what it takes to nurture emerging tech and FinTech enterprises to thrive and grow locally in Abu Dhabi and globally. We look forward to meeting up with more FinTechs in the new cities soon."

Daniel Seal, Founder and CEO of Unbound, said: "The tour has got off to a fantastic start with our opening events in Singapore, London, Kigali, China and Central Asia. We have already witnessed so much talent and innovation and can't wait to see what the other cities have to offer. The FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival, supported by Unbound, has seen huge interest already which will only grow over the coming months. As an entrepreneur, I'm delighted to be involved in a project that serves to elevate grassroots talent and celebrate the boldest ideas and initiatives driving the FinTech industry."

About FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

Bringing together global and local financial institutions, FinTech start-ups, investors, regulatory agencies and the business community to network, collaborate and exchange expertise and knowledge in FinTech developments in Abu Dhabi, the wider MENA region and internationally.

For more details of the ADGM's FinTech Abu Dhabi event, visit www.fintechabudhabi.com to register interest and follow @FinTechAD, #FinTechAD and #InnovationChallengeAD

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone. It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law.

Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the 'Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)' for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.

For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter: @adglobalmarket @FinTechAD, #FinTechAD and Linkedin: ADGM

About Unbound

Founded by Daniel Seal in the UK in 2013, Unbound has grown rapidly into a powerful, trusted brand with a globally respected voice on innovation. Unbound bridges the gap, enabling a fusion of grassroots entrepreneurs, established corporate business, dynamic brands, governments and trade agencies to inspire communities and fuel a digital future. It encourages innovation by showcasing pioneering ideas and empowering entrepreneurship, creating digital ecosystems around the world.

In 2018, Unbound festivals welcomed over 25,000 of the finest minds in tech to hear from future-focussed speakers, and take part in immersive brand experiences, pitch sessions and startup battles.

For more details of Unbound, please visit www.unbound.live or follow us on Twitter: @unboundglobal Instagram: UnboundGlobal, Linkedin: UnboundGlobal

