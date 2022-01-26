Finns Party Representative Ville-Veikko Elomaa suggests Finland will not benefit from NATO membership during online discussion

The conversation included two leading opposition party representatives - The Finns Party and The Power Belongs to the People Party, Brussels-based advisor at the European Parliament, and member of The Finns Party Olli Kotro, MP. Member of "Power Belongs to the People" party Ossi Tiihonen was also joined by member of The Finns Party Ville-Veikko Elomaa, journalist Leena Hietanen, geopolitical experts Marko Vapaa, Lugansk militia volunteer Petri Viljakainen and Janus Putkonen, editor in chief of Mvlechti.net.

Olli Kotro shared his vision of NATO: "In Brussels and the French speaking Western countries the issues related to NATO membership are discussed very carefully. There are many disagreements among NATO countries and there is no common position, so reports in the media regarding unity of the alliance members are exaggerated. As for Finland, according to its Constitution, the country is supposed to make such decisions independently." Given the current escalations in Ukraine and assumptions regarding new possible members, Kotro added: "Solutions regarding Ukraine can only be diplomatic, Western countries can not engage into military scenarios."

Ossi Tiihonen highlighted that, in his opinion, Russia doesn't pose any threat to Finland: "Russians consider the Finns friends, we are very much alike. There is some pressure being put on Finland, but neither the politicians, nor the people wish to join NATO. Finland has a strong army that can mobilize up to 1 million soldiers, it is enough for any threat. The threat is coming from the West rather than the East."

Ville-Veikko Elomaa agreed that a military conflict with Russia is not likely to happen: "We cannot have a war with Russia. The destiny of Finland is not bothering big countries, and NATO membership wouldn't benefit us. We should develop bilateral relations with Russia."

Leena Hietanen shared her vision saying that: "Russia now has a strong position, it's military potential is at a high level. If Western policy is aggressive, it can only lose, and Russia would win. The plans against Russia are based on provocations. The West cannot have a war with Russia because of Ukraine."

Janus Putkonen called the situation in Ukraine "a civil geopolitical war with high chances of an escalation", hoping that it wouldn't lead to division of Europe. Pietri Viljakainen, a Finn based in the East of Ukraine shared his observations: "Our position is defensive, we are constantly being attacked from the Ukrainian side. This is how it has been for many years by now."

Experts concluded that for both Finland and Ukraine, a neutral position is the most beneficial one considering their geographical position, economic and cultural relations with the neighbors and expressed hope for peaceful solutions on the ongoing conflict.

