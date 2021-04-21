FINN Promotes Ellie Hanson to Partner at FINN Health Technology Hub in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners, one of the world's largest global marketing and communications agencies, announced today the promotion of Ellie Gorlin Hanson to Partner. In this position, Hanson will expand management of client accounts, focused on the health-innovation sector.

"We are thrilled to see Ellie recognized for her many client contributions and the growth of Finn Partners Jerusalem," said Goel Jasper, managing partner, Finn Partners Jerusalem. "Ellie has been front-and-center in our efforts to elevate Israel-based innovation to the world stage. She has demonstrated what it means to be a leader in championing ideas and innovations that can improve people's wellbeing."

Hanson has been with Finn Partners since 2008, working with a broad range of clients—from startups to publicly traded companies—and has vast experience in the health and technology sectors. Together with her colleagues, her contributions have doubled the size of FINN Jerusalem to almost 30 colleagues in less than five years.

"Israel is a global powerhouse for medical innovation, and it is rewarding to play a role in raising awareness of solutions that have a direct impact on people's health by helping them navigate chronic conditions and achieve healthier lives," said Hanson. "The FINN team has grown tremendously during the past decade—in size and market impact. I look forward to our continued success as we work together to support health innovators and developers telling their stories to the world."

An Atlanta, Georgia, native, Hanson's extensive experience is in multiple communications disciplines, including corporate positioning, strategic planning, media and analyst relations, content development, thought leadership, competitor research, tradeshow and event management, and digital campaigns.

"Ellie has skills essential to amaze clients," said Gil Bashe, managing partner, Global Health, Finn Partners. "Her knowledge and client-centered leadership reinforce her role model position for others globally who seek to use their talent to make a difference for clients and those they serve—patients. She exemplifies the possibilities that at FINN we learn from each other."

About Finn Partners, Inc.

