FINN Partners Health Practice Continues To Expand Global Reach

NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has added Medical & Health Consulting (MHC), a highly regarded Paris-based independent health and biopharma consultancy, to its international network, combining it with its Paris office. MHC represents several leading global biopharma, health technology, and medical device companies, as well as professional medical associations. Marie-Hélène Coste, MHC founding director, will serve as a senior partner, Health, FINN, Europe.

FINN Partners has added Medical & Health Consulting (MHC), a highly regarded Paris-based independent health and biopharma consultancy, to its international network. Pictured (L to R) are: Mina Volovitch, Paris-based senior partner, Health, FINN Europe; Marie-Hélène Coste, MHC founding director, and Paris-based senior partner, Health, FINN Europe; and Gil Bashe, managing partner, FINN Global Health. (PRNewsFoto/FINN Partners)

Known for its work in patient advocacy, brand support and disease awareness, MHC implements global campaigns for its clients. Together with Paris-based Health Senior Partner, Mina Volovitch, Marie-Hélène Coste will grow FINN Health in Europe and continue to deliver the excellent service her clients have valued. Marie-Hélène will report to Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN, Europe, and Gil Bashe, managing partner, FINN Global Health.

Peter Finn, founding partner of FINN said, "Our Health Practice has become one of the largest independent groups in the world and we have been seeking to add key talent in Europe. Marie-Hélène Coste and MHC are renowned sector leaders and their work extends beyond France and Europe. Her longstanding connection with our existing Health Practice leadership in Paris and proven collaborative spirit enable us to immediately put their joint experience and skills to best use to benefit clients. Bringing the MHC team on board is the perfect complement to our recent acquisition of Lazar Partners and other talent additions in our health hubs."

Marie-Hélène Coste stated, "The health industry – companies working to develop new medicines for unmet patient needs, raising awareness of disease symptoms, and advocating for policies that make health accessible – is mission centered. A culture of collaboration between ourselves and with our clients is essential to our shared success. I have known Mina for years and when I met Chantal, Gil and Peter, it became clear that we shared the same vision to make a difference in the world through our clients. They are building an agency community focused on helping people live longer and healthier lives. It's exciting to be part of that vital journey."

About Medical & Health Consulting

Medical & Health Consulting (MHC) is a specialist in health communications, with more than 30 years' experience with institutions and companies in the sector (strategic counseling, corporate communications products, crisis management, press relations and disease awareness campaigns).

MHC works throughout the health ecosystem – from pharmaceutical and medical devices companies to patient advocacy groups and medical organizations. Its mission is to work toward a society where everyone has access to accurate health information and the best possible medical practice and treatment.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

