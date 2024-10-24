FinMont Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Payment Provider, The Payments Group

BERLIN, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMont, a global payment orchestration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with The Payments Group (TPG), a leading payment solution provider. This collaboration aims to enhance FinMont's payment ecosystem by integrating TPG's innovative cash and evoucher payment solutions, offering more flexibility and improved payment capabilities for FinMont's global network of travel industry merchants.

The founders of German airline, Hahn Air, launched FinMont to offer the travel industry a unique solution that, unlike other options available, streamlines not only B2C payments but also B2B payments. Combining both payments into a single view will help decision-makers identify and fix inefficiencies in their current payment processes.

The Payments Group was established by a team of payment industry veterans and has revolutionised cash payments for e-commerce. Its CashtoCode service simplifies the process of making secure cash payments for online merchants and their customers. This service is recognised for its speed, simplicity, and accessibility, ensuring that cash payments remain a viable and inclusive option in the digital economy.

With this new partnership, FinMont will integrate TPG's cash payment and e-voucher solutions into its global payment ecosystem. This move will provide FinMont's international travel merchants with more diverse payment options, ensuring they can cater to a broader customer base while reducing payment processing complexities.

Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont commented on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to join forces with The Payments Group to offer our merchants even more flexibility in payment solutions. Cash payments continue to play a crucial role in many parts of the world, and by integrating CashtoCode, we can help travel merchants reach more customers, reduce friction in payment processes, and ultimately drive growth."

Jens Bader, The Payments Group CEO and founder, added, "Our partnership with FinMont enables us to bring our innovative cash and evoucher payment solutions to a wider range of travel merchants. We give merchants all the resources they need to succeed in the competitive world of ecommerce and start taking payments as quickly as possible. Working together with FinMont, we aim to streamline and enhance the entire end-to-end payment process."

About FinMont

FinMont is an end-to-end omnichannel travel payment management platform.

About The Payments Group

The Payments Group is a German stock-listed holding company that operates four Fintech providers and a venture capital arm based in Frankfurt. Its subsidiaries include Funanga AG (Germany), TWBS Ltd (Malta), Calida Financial Ltd (Malta) and Surfer Rosa Ltd (Isle of Man). The Payments Group Holding (TPG) is a fast-growing, vertically integrated e-Money business. It provides proprietary closed and open loop (branded and white-labelled) prepaid payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. Its highly distinct yet complimentary subsidiary companies combine to position TPG as the future market leader in embedded finance and prepaid solutions. TPG employs more than 50 people worldwide. TPG customers can use more than 550,000 point of sale cash payment stations and a global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments.

