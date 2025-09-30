Finmo Secures In-Principle Approval for DFSA Financial Services Licence in Dubai

SINGAPORE and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo, the modern Treasury Operating System for global businesses, has received in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for a Financial Services Licence.

This in-principle approval represents an important step towards Finmo's plans to expand its treasury and payments platform into the Middle East. Subject to the granting of a full licence, Finmo intends to provide services including the operation of payment accounts, the issuance of payment instruments, and advisory and arrangement on money services such as account information and payment initiation.

David Hanna, CEO of Finmo, said: "Receiving in-principle approval from the DFSA is a significant milestone in our journey to bring Finmo to the Middle East. The region is a critical hub for global commerce, and we are committed to delivering treasury solutions and payment that meet the highest standards of trust, compliance, and innovation."

Dubai and the broader UAE represent key growth markets for Finmo, underpinned by high digital adoption, a well-connected financial ecosystem, and a progressive regulatory environment.

With SMEs and mid-market enterprises driving much of this growth, Finmo is equipping them with modern treasury solutions to simplify complexity and expand cross-border opportunities. Working with the DFSA, Finmo is aligning with regional standards while building financial infrastructure to support global businesses operating in and from Dubai's financial hub.

Anthony Yeoh, Chief Compliance Officer at Finmo, added: "This in-principle approval reflects the DFSA's robust regulatory framework and our shared focus on building resilient and transparent financial services. Finmo is proud to mark this important milestone on our journey towards full licensing. This achievement reflects our strong commitment to building a trusted, compliant, and innovative business, and we look forward to continuing our close collaboration with the DFSA as we move ahead.

Finmo already holds regulatory approvals in key jurisdictions including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, underscoring its strong compliance foundation.

