Finlight Integrates With Bloomberg PORT

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finlight, an asset management software for family offices, is now seamlessly integrated with Bloomberg's Portfolio & Risk Analytics solution, PORT . This collaboration provides investment professionals turnkey access to portfolio analytics, news and alerts that are crucial to managing a business smoothly and efficiently.

WHAT IS FINGLIGHT?

Finlight is an end-to-end, peer-driven and highly secure asset management software for family offices. It enables time and cost-effective advanced private and listed asset aggregation, reporting and 360 degrees of data-driven portfolio insights. Finlight was launched in 2016 with the vision of providing family offices with a fully integrated solution that makes technology affordable to simplify manual operational processes and strengthen alignment among stakeholders.

INTEGRATION WITH BLOOMBERG'S PORT

With the integration to Bloomberg PORT, Finlight provides a one-stop solution for family offices to better meet their increasingly complex needs. By unlocking operational productivity, clients can better manage their assets with simplicity and convenience. They will have access to portfolios of global equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies and derivatives, as well as:

Real-time and intraday performance monitoring

Historical performance analysis and attribution

Portfolio versus benchmark characteristics

Ex-ante risk including tracking error, Value-at-Risk, and scenario analysis for liquid assets

Portfolio optimisation and trade simulation

News and alerts on portfolio holdings

PORT's comprehensive suite of portfolio analytics, available on the Terminal, enables users to formulate and test investment ideas, analyse positions on a standalone basis or relative to a benchmark, and explain the drivers of historical performance and potential sources of risk. In addition, Bloomberg PORT Enterprise offering delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models.

"We are thrilled about the integration with Bloomberg PORT to help asset allocators burdened with multiple data flows access a turnkey technological solution. Our clients can now automatically upload their portfolio data into Bloomberg. Our value proposition provides convenience to our clients and makes their lives easier. This collaboration is one step further in fulfilling this promise," says JB Tanqueray, CEO and Co-Founder of Finlight.

Related Links

https://www.finlight.com



SOURCE Finlight