Finlandia Vodka and SXSW London host luncheon in honour of Jane Goodall PhD DBE

LONDON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finlandia Vodka, in collaboration with SXSW London, hosted an exclusive luncheon yesterday to celebrate the extraordinary work of renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall and her Institute. Known for the ongoing research into the lives of wild chimpanzees of Gombe, Tanzania – now in its 65th year – and for the many programmes created to benefit people, animals and the environment. Dr. Goodall is author of many books for adults and children and has featured in countless documentaries, films including 'Reasons for Hope' the IMAX currently being shown around the world.

From left to right: Yannis Athanasiadis, Jaak Mikkel, and Pekka Pellinen from Finlandia Vodka, with Dame Jane Goodall

This unique event brought together a select group of influencers and thought leaders to honour Dr. Goodall's lifelong dedication to conservation and environmental stewardship.

As part of this special occasion, Finlandia Vodka is proud to announce a €30,000 donation to the Jane Goodall Institute UK, which Dr. Goodall has designated to support Dr. Jane's Dream – the Jane Goodall Centre for Hope. This exciting education centre is due to open in October 2026 and will attract thousands of visitors who pass through Arusha as well as serving the local communities. It will feature a series of rooms showcasing the life and work of Dr. Jane Goodall and her Institutes and include a garden and theatre and the work of many African artists.

"I am grateful for Finlandia's donation and their support and to be here for this wonderful lunch," said Jane Goodall DBE.

In addition to honouring Dr. Goodall's impactful work, Finlandia shared with the audience the idea of new global brand campaign, "It's Soooo Fine", a celebration of living authentically, embracing individuality, and enjoying the present moment.

Beyond traditional media, with this event Finlandia took an approach with a philanthropic twist, inviting a curated group of "friends of Finlandia", a diverse collection of thought-leaders, innovators, and visionaries from around the world to engage with the brand in a meaningful way while contributing to a noble cause.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Jane Goodall Institute, an organization whose work we have long admired and supported," said Yannis Athanasiadis, Global Leader of Finlandia Vodka. "Jane Goodall and her Institute embody the values that our brand espouses, including authenticity, sustainability and longevity."

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global, community-led conservation organization founded in 1977 that advances the vision and work of Jane Goodall with 25 chapters around the world. Core programmes include the ongoing research into the lives of wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, improving the lives of captive primates, other apes and their habitats, and empowering people to be compassionate citizens in order to inspire conservation of the natural world we all share. JGI uses research, community-led conservation, best-in-class animal welfare standards, and the innovative use of science and technology to inspire hope and take action for the common good. Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots is empowering young people of all ages to become involved in hands on projects of their choosing to benefit the community, animals and the environment we all share and is active in more than 75 countries.

www.janegoodall.org.uk

www.rootnshoots.org.uk

About Finlandia Vodka

Finlandia Vodka is a leading vodka brand established in 1970. It is available in classic and several flavoured versions.

Two elements of Finnish abundant nature define Finlandia Vodka. Suomi (Finnish) barley ripened by a Midnight Sun that does not set for 72 days, and a pure glacial Finnish water. The result of this is a silky-smooth taste and a velvety mouthfeel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703177/Finlandia_Vodka.jpg