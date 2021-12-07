Finland Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 800 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Finland data center market report.

Finland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.23% during the period 2020−2026. Finland data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 20 existing data centers and 3 upcoming facilities spread across 8 cities including Helsinki and other cities

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In Finland , the abundance of renewable energy sources and free cooling infrastructure, increased government efforts to support data center growth, low-priced electricity, and high availability of skilled workforce will be factors that will drive the market during the forecast period. Finland has a presence of several colocation operators such as Equinix; major telecom operators such as Telia; and global cloud operators such as Google that will grow in the market and increase their revenues in the coming years. Helsinki is the primary data center hub in Finland , with 12 third-party data centers contributing to over 55% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other cities such as Espoo, Kajaani, Oulu, Pori, Tampere , Turku, & Vantaa have also witnessed data center investment. Data protection laws such as GDPR are encouraging to store the data within the country, thereby aiding investment opportunities in the country. Finland also has a supplementary implementation act of the GDPR, the Data Protection Act of Finland (Tietosuojalaki), which came into effect on January 1, 2019 . Under the promotional program, "Invest in Finland ," the country has identified over 50 potential sites for data center investment, spanning over 53 million square feet of area, with the capability to expand power capacities over 2,500 MW. To increase renewable energy adoption, Finland has adopted the National Energy and Climate Strategy for 2030, aiming to increase the percentage of renewable energy to over 50% by 2030.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Finland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 20



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3



Coverage: 8 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Finland

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 8 construction service providers, 13 support infrastructure providers, and 3 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/finland-data-center-market

Finland Data Center Market – Segmentation

The adoption of advanced technologies such as Cloud, IoT, Big Data, and artificial intelligence by enterprises expects to increase the demand for high-performance computing infrastructure during the forecast period. The rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase the cloud server adoption in Finland .

. With the growth in data center investments, most data center facilities adopt medium- to high-voltage switchgears in Finland . The awareness of the switchgear's role in successfully rerouting the tremendous amount of power in the data center environment is growing.

. The awareness of the switchgear's role in successfully rerouting the tremendous amount of power in the data center environment is growing. Data centers in Finland use free cooling chillers, adiabatic dry coolers, and evaporative coolers to cool down IT infrastructure. Free cooling chillers facilitating partial cooling using outside air are a preferred choice among data center operators. Most future investments are likely to involve evaporative coolers, as the possibility of using an abundance of water resources is also high.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches and Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chillers



Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development



Installation and Commissioning Services



Building Design



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Finland Data Center Market – Dynamics

In 2020, renewable energy sources accounted for around 40% of the total energy consumption in Finland. The country aims to increase its renewable energy consumption around 50% by 2030. The adoption of renewable energy is growing steadily in Finland, due to several initiatives from the government, including a low energy tax rate for data centers with a power capacity of over 5 MW. Wood fuel energy sources accounted for around 28% of the total energy consumption in 2020. The country also receives around 29% of its energy needs from biofuel. Finland aims to increase the adoption of green energy in the transport sector and plans to power around 30% of their transport with green energy. Data center operators have been focusing on adopting renewable energy sources to power data centers. Equinix currently operates six data centers in Finland that are completely powered by renewable energy.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT Drive Data Center Investments

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Centers in Finland

Growing Penetration of Artificial Intelligence

Growth of District Heating Concept

Finland Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Casablanca



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/finland-data-center-market

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos



Cisco Systems



Dell Technologies



Extreme Networks



Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Huawei Technologies



IBM



Juniper Networks



NEC Corporation



Oracle

Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors

AFRY



Fluor Corporation



Granlund Group



Kirby Engineering Group



Parviainen Arkkitehdit



Ramboll



RED



Royal Haskoning

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Airedale International Air Conditioning



Caterpillar



Cummins



Delta Electronics



Eaton



HITEC Power Protection



Legrand



Rittal



Schneider Electric



STULZ



Trane



Vertiv Group

Key Investors

Equinix



Google



Hyperco

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence