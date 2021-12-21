Finix Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its World-class Payments Management Solution

Finix creates solutions and services that serve the ever-evolving financial needs of e-commerce platforms with best-in-class secure payments and robust features that enable platform-based businesses to accept, manage, and simplify payments. As a result, the company allows businesses to achieve seamless operations and business growth by earning revenue rapidly with reliable and cost-effective services.

"Finix offers an embedded financial solution that allows businesses to process, manage, and monetize payments from their customers," said Jesse Hollander, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Finix focuses specifically on platform-based companies. These businesses have entirely different needs from merchants, mainly due to scale and complexity. While merchants only have to worry about their own payments, platform businesses are responsible for the payments of thousands of merchants."

With the growing demand for sophisticated e-commerce financial solutions, the payment facilitation industry is considerably expanding, and Finix is establishing itself as a reliable provider of innovative developer-friendly payments and full-stack solutions despite the challenging global economic conditions. The company has demonstrated great adaptability to the dynamic financial market by adopting groundbreaking digital technologies and updating its portfolio of payment management tools.

In addition, Finix provides first-class support to help customers every step of the way and guarantee a smooth user experience. The company supports clients before, during, and after executing the product to guarantee a customized approach and sustainable business growth with continuing education, business insights, timely advice, and technical support.

"Finix also supports clients during and after implementation. Clients' needs vary greatly, and Finix leverages its expertise to advise them and guide them through the process," noted Jeffrey Castilla, Best Practices Research Team Leader at Frost & Sulivan. "Finix emphasizes a 'birth to growth' approach that allows clients to future-proof their payments stacks and evolve with Finix over time. Companies of all sizes start out using Finix's APIs and dashboard to accept payments and onboard merchants; then, as they grow and their payment facilitation needs change, they can migrate to full payments ownership or custom funds flow."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to one company developing a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Finix

Finix is on a mission to create the most accessible financial services ecosystem in history. To do so, we are building the global operating system for fintech, starting with payments. From start-ups to publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything SaaS companies need to build a world-class payments experience. Finix is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco with funding from American Express Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Homebrew, Inspired Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Visa, and others. To learn more, visit www.finixpayments.com.

