Finger Splint Market Size Poised To Expand At 5.6% CAGR By 2028, Owing To Rising Awareness About Different Fracture Management Products | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global finger splint market size is expected to reach USD 616.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Finger Splint Market?

The growing elderly population, coupled with the associated incidence of finger fractures and arthritis, is expected to drive the demand for fracture management products, such as finger splints, during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness about different fracture management products and the easy availability of these products across the globe are expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

The thumb spica splint segment captured the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Thumb spica splint manufacturers are focusing on technologically advancing their products to provide quicker and better healing results. Moreover, finger splint is witnessing high demand from hospitals and various orthopedic centers having specialized orthopedic departments.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Finger Splint Market" Report 2028.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. Finger splints have a comparatively higher penetration in western countries of Europe and North America as compared to the Asia Pacific region as the product is new to the Asian region, and consumers are getting aware of the benefits of the finger splint. Owing to these factors, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising sports-related injuries and bone infections and increasing pathologic fractures among geriatric individuals are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Recent developments and innovations carried out by the leading players in the market significantly contribute to the market growth. Companies focus on enhancing their production capabilities through technology integration concerning production processes and sustainable raw materials.

Key Questions Answered in the Report :

Which Region to Hold the Largest Finger Splint Market Share?

Asia Pacific held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2020. China accounted for the largest share of 26.4% in 2020, followed by India and Japan. The growing product demand from countries, such as China and India, due to the growing incidence of fractures and finger-related disorders is expected to drive the market.

Which Region to Account Fastest Growth Rate?

Europe is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. Germany accounted for the largest share of 24.3% in 2020 in the European market, followed by the U.K.

Which Segment of the Finger Splint to Hold the Highest Market Share?

The plastic material segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Which Segment of the Finger Splint Market to Register Fastest Growth Rate?

The online distribution channel is projected to register the highest growth rate of 6.6% over the forecast period. The growing popularity of such channels as a convenient shopping medium is expected to expand the scope of the segment.

Browse 85 page research report with TOC on "Global Finger Splint Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-finger-splint-market

Million Insights has segmented the global finger splint market on the basis of material, product, distribution channel, and region:

Finger Splint Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Metal



Plastic



Neoprene



Other

Finger Splint Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Frog



Finger Extension



Thumb Spica



Other

Finger Splint Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Online



Offlin

Finger Splint Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Finger Splint Market

Alimed, Inc.

Tynor Orthotics Private Limited

Zimmer Biomet

Bird & Cronin Inc. (Dynatronics Corporation)

Corflex

DJO Global, Inc. (Colfax Corporation)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

Silver Ring Splint

Ortholife Global

Explore the Latest Market Research Reports by Million Insights:

Pea Protein Market - With reference to the report published, the global pea protein market was prized by USD 213.1 million in 2020. It is estimated to witness 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The expansion of the market for pea protein, is impelled by the increasing demand for the product, due to rising wakefulness of the customer about the expenditure of a nourishing diet and most important, a dynamic everyday life.

With reference to the report published, the global pea protein market was prized by in 2020. It is estimated to witness 12.7% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The expansion of the market for pea protein, is impelled by the increasing demand for the product, due to rising wakefulness of the customer about the expenditure of a nourishing diet and most important, a dynamic everyday life. Lactose-free Butter Market - The global lactose-free butter market size was valued at USD 581.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of lactose-intolerant people in developed economies of North America and Europe has resulted in the rising demand for lactose-free dairy products.

The global lactose-free butter market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of lactose-intolerant people in developed economies of and has resulted in the rising demand for lactose-free dairy products. Food Service Equipment Market - With reference to the report published, the global food service equipment market size was prized by USD 34.68 billion in 2020. It is estimated to witness 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Growing hospitality segment, altering habits of eating the food and augmented demand for the takeaways, are the various input factors, impelling the progress of the market.

With reference to the report published, the global food service equipment market size was prized by in 2020. It is estimated to witness 5.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Growing hospitality segment, altering habits of eating the food and augmented demand for the takeaways, are the various input factors, impelling the progress of the market. Waterproofing Membranes Market - With reference to the report published, the global waterproofing membranes market was prized by USD 20.84 billion , in 2020. It is estimated to witness, 7.5% CAGR, from 2021 to 2028. The rising growth of the infrastructure for the water management, along with the growing demand from the waste and water management division, is expected to certainly affect the expansion of the market for waterproofing membranes.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights