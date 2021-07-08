Fineco welcomes AllianceBernstein to its investing platform

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank today announces that funds from AllianceBernstein (AB) are now available on its investing platform.

AB provides industry-leading research and investment solutions through a combination of innovation, intellectual curiosity and relentless ingenuity.

This announcement follows on from earlier announcements that funds from AXA, BNY Mellon Investment Management, Invesco, Vontobel and Wellington joined the Fineco platform this year.

Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "We continually strive to offer clients a wide selection of investment options and the opportunity to diversify their portfolio. It's a pleasure to welcome AllianceBernstein, a company which shares our dedication to investment excellence, and our objective of ensuring the competitiveness of our platform is upheld."

Lee Matthews, Head of UK & Ireland Wholesale, AllianceBernstein, said: "Fineco has an outstanding reputation of service excellence, and providing a best-in-class investment platform. We have seen significant demand from UK investors for our leading funds, and joining Fineco's platform will allow us to bring them to an even wider audience. Combining our investment expertise with Fineco's innovative solutions will make a compelling proposition for current and future clients."

About FinecoBank

Launched in the UK in 2017, FinecoBank, a multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model that provides customers with a One-Stop-Solution. Fineco's offer includes everything from a single account banking to trading and investment services and uses innovative transactional platforms that have been developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein L.P., parent company of AllianceBernstein Limited, is a leading investment-management firm with $731 billion in client assets under management, as of May 31 2021. AB offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional, high-net-worth and retail investors, in major world markets.

AB's investment capabilities span diverse asset classes, investment styles and geographic markets. They include: Luxembourg-domiciled global, regional and sector-specific equity funds; multi-asset and alternative funds; and fixed-income strategies that encompass the entire risk/reward spectrum.

In Europe AB's asset management operation, has 11 offices in 9 countries offering high conviction equity funds and specialist fixed-income strategies, liquid alternatives and multi asset solutions to institutional investors, discretionary wealth managers and financial advisers.

Issued by AllianceBernstein Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its Registered Office is at 50 Berkeley Street, London, W1J 8HA. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE FinecoBank