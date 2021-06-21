Fineco adds Vontobel funds to its investing platform

LONDON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank today announces that UK customers will have access to a range of funds offered by Vontobel.

Vontobel is an active investment manager with a global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Its suite of funds covers equity, fixed-income and multi-asset investments.

This latest addition to Fineco's investment platform follows a string of recent fund announcements made this year including Wellington Management, AXA IM, Candriam and Ninety One.

Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "We are determined to continue adding more internationally-recognised high quality fund managers to Fineco's investing platform. For this reason, we are thrilled to have partnered with Vontobel and to further diversify the range of leading-edge solutions available to our customers."

Sheridan Bowers, Head of UK and Ireland, Vontobel Asset Management: "We are delighted to have partnered with Fineco. At Vontobel, we are committed to meeting our client's needs and actively managing their assets with the utmost care. We look forward to welcoming Fineco customers to our collection of award-winning funds and helping them achieve their long-term financial goals."

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model by offering customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers banking, trading and investment services from a single account through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel is an active investment manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialised investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. Our commitment to active management, combined with our strong and stable shareholder structure, enables us to invest according to our convictions and client needs. We aim to deliver value through our diverse and highly specialised investment teams who develop strategies and solutions in equities, fixed income and multi asset. Furthermore, our clients have benefited from our broad range of sustainable investment solutions since 1996, and we have been carbon neutral since 2009.

SOURCE FinecoBank