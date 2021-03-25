Fineco adds Ninety One funds to investing platform

LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank announces today that funds from global investment manager, Ninety One are now available on its investing platform. Fineco's growing customer base in the United Kingdom can now access a selection of Ninety One's distinctive active investment strategies including the sustainability focused Global Environment Fund which invests in companies that are driving decarbonisation.

The announcement marks Fineco's first fund partnership for 2021. Ninety One joins existing fund managers on the platform, including Carmignac, Robeco, JP Morgan Asset Management, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen Standard Investments, M&G Investments, and Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Paolo Di Grazia, Deputy General Manager, Fineco: "We understand that high quality ESG integration and sustainable investing are becoming increasingly important to our customers. Through our partnership with Ninety One, we are pleased to demonstrate our continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, by providing them access to a firm that integrates ESG across all of their investment strategies and offer a distinct range of sustainability focused funds, together with the added benefit of Fineco's competitive and transparent prices."

Nigel Smith, Managing Director, UK Client Group at Ninety One: "Our purpose as a firm is investing for a better tomorrow and our vision is to be trusted and respected as active and responsible investors. We are excited to bring our 'Sustainability with Substance' approach to our partnership with Fineco. This includes our holistic integration approach to understand, price and address sustainability risks in each of our funds, as well as offering a growing range of sustainability-focused products. We look forward to welcoming Fineco's customers to Ninety One, offering them a range of active and resilient solutions to help them achieve their savings goals."

The Ninety One funds now available on the FinecoBank platform are Ninety One UK Alpha; Ninety One Diversified Income; Ninety One UK Equity Income; Ninety One Global Environment and Ninety One Global Gold.

About FinecoBank

Launched in 2017 in UK, FinecoBank, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients. Originally established in South Africa in 1991, we offer distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. Learn more about us on ninetyone.com.

