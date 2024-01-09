The leading IT business consulting and system integration company expands its US based footprint.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fincons.US, Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of Fincons Group AG, an international IT business consulting and system integration company incorporated 40 years ago in Italy, with more than 2,700 professionals, has acquired 100% of the assets of PDG Consulting LLC, an IT, business intelligence and digital transformation company specialized in the Media & Entertainment sector. PDG Consulting is based in Los Angeles and has an offshore office in Mumbai (India) and accounts for over 100 professionals, 15 years of experience on the market.

Fincons Group announces closing of acquisition of PDG Consulting’s assets

PDG US based employees and customers are now transferred into Fincons.US, Inc, while the Mumbai office, with its 40 professionals, has become an integral part of Fincons India Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Fincons Group AG and sister company to Fincons.US, Inc. This strategic acquisition consolidates Fincons Group's international expansion, in fact, the Group has quadrupled its turnover and opened 8 new offices in the UK, United States, Germany, France and Belgium, in addition to the historic offices in Italy and Switzerland, since 2013. With Fincons India, Fincons Group aims to further enhance Fincons' offering of IT services in Smart-Shore, adding a strategic option to complement the Bari Delivery Center maintaining competitiveness and customary high-quality levels to the benefit of all the Group's customers.

Michele Moretti, CEO Fincons Group, comments: "We have always grown organically to date, thanks to our skills, our focus on building lasting and solid relationships with customers and partners and our commitment to research and development. As a result of our efforts, we're proud to have achieved key positioning on the international market. Now the time has come to move even further forward and consolidate our expansion plans with a significant step both for Fincons, which becomes more and more a global business, and for our customers, to whom we will now offer even more experience, quality and passion everywhere in the world."

PDG was in fact selected not only for its strategic positioning on the US market but also for its affinities with Fincons' values, in particular its attention to people, customers and sustainability. Furthermore, the skill and experience of PDG Consulting's professionals will complement the Fincons team in the United States, consolidating the expansion process across various target sectors in addition to Media, such as Manufacturing, Financial Service and Energy and Utilities.

"This acquisition will contribute to making Fincons' US presence more relevant. It will also strengthen the Group in terms of assets and workforce, allowing us to offer even more rounded and competitive services to our international customers, who will benefit from an even more complete team, delivering our high standards of service and forward-thinking approach to technological integration, based on the ongoing scouting of best-in-class solutions around the globe," declares Francesco Moretti, Group Deputy CEO and CEO International.

Adam Tarshis, Partner PDG Consulting, comments: "With a worldwide footprint, a dedicated team comprising thousands of skilled engineers and analysts, and a remarkable four-decade legacy in IT consulting, Fincons provides PDG a much larger platform from which we can leverage our deep proficiency in media operations and video distribution. The new organization also significantly broadens the core capabilities we will be able to offer both new and existing clients. We're excited by the vision that Michele and Francesco have for the company and are thrilled to help drive Fincons' expansion in the US".

The acquisition provides Fincons with a US-based team that is structured to consolidate the existing customer base, that will be offered new services, but also to expand the business by winning new customers. The new, even stronger, US business now aims to expand its footprint in the Media and Entertainment sector with a special focus on providing services around streaming, leveraging Fincons' experience supporting a major global operator. Rights management is another area the team will focus on with AllRights, the innovative "all-encompassing" solution developed by Fincons to enable media companies to boost content monetization. Last but not least, the newly strengthened Fincons.US, Inc. will provide advertising solutions for the Media industry, also leveraging the additional drive provided by the partnership with Operative, a global provider of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, and deliver audiences and outcomes to their buyers.

The new Fincons.US expanded team will be at CES to showcase bolstered capabilities. Come and meet the team lead by Stefano Urbani, Deputy CEO Fincons.US and Adam Tarshis, SVP Media US in the Sky Suite at the Aria Resort&Casino by reserving your spot here: https://lnkd.in/drmsV8aD

