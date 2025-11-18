Finastra Streamlines the UCC Filing Process with New Dynamic Partnerships

Strategic integrations with two industry-leading filing platforms enables seamless, faster lending operations for LaserPro customers

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced enhancements to its LaserPro document management solution, integrating with two leading Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filing service providers, CSC Lien PerfectSM for Lenders and Wolters Kluwer's iLien UCC platform. These integrations support more efficient and automated UCC filing workflows for banks and credit unions.

"For banks and credit unions, speed is key to delivering on customer and member expectations," said Cheryl Anderson, Senior Director of Product Management at Finastra. "Our UCC filing partnerships are testament to our mission of innovating finance together with our partners, transforming a traditionally labor-intensive process into a swift, automated workflow, enabling lenders to close deals faster, reduce operational risks, and provide a smoother borrower experience."

The connection with CSC's platform offers features such as online portfolio management, real-time jurisdictional data validation, and streamlined UCC-1 and UCC-3 filings. Wolters Kluwer's iLien UCC platform provides comprehensive automated filing processes, and full lifecycle management across various filing types including Purchase Money Security Interest (PMSI) and Effective Financing Statement (EFS).

These two new integrations are the latest innovation to join the Finastra LaserPro suite, a unified, compliant loan documentation system designed for commercial, consumer, and mortgage portfolios. Available in the cloud, LaserPro helps financial institutions reduce risk and operational costs while delivering a superior borrower experience.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 8,000+ customers - including 45 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 130 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, Universal Banking, and Treasury & Capital Markets, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/5623800/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg