Financial Services Leader, Fabian Vandenreydt, Joins Motive Partners

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Partners today announced the appointment of Fabian Vandenreydt to the team, bringing over twenty five years of experience in capital markets post-trade, financial market infrastructures and strategic partnerships. Motive Labs combine their proprietary expertise in financial technology with that of strategic partners in their ecosystem, providing innovation capabilities, insight, connections and diligence needed to unlock and accelerate value for partners and Motive Partners portfolio companies.

Fabian will join the team on 1st October to augment and enhance the company's reach in Europe and the Middle East, while also sharing his expertise on aligned areas of innovation underway at Motive Labs.

Fabian was responsible for SWIFT's Innotribe open-innovation programme, extending into membership with or advisory services to an array of financial service and technology industry groups and start-up companies (with a focus on applied machine learning, digital asset servicing and regulatory technology solutions).

Today, Fabian is a Strategic Advisor to Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). He is also a member of the Consultative Working Group for European Securities Market Authority's (ESMA) Financial Innovation Standing Committee.

Previously, Fabian was appointed Executive Chairman at B-Hive Europe, a collaborative innovation platform for financial technology that brings together major banks, insurers and market infrastructure players. Together, they have worked on common innovation challenges, connecting the incumbent, start-up and scale-up communities. For many years, he was Global Head of Securities and Treasury Markets, The SWIFT Institute, Innotribe and Partner Management at SWIFT. He was also a Managing Principal at Capco, the consultancy, with a focus on post-trade market infrastructures, investment and transaction banks across Europe.

Over the years, Fabian has been the recipient of several prestigious industry awards, including the Global Custodian's Legend award, the Financial News' 40 Leaders of FinTech and the Institutional Investor's 35 Leaders in Fintech Finance.

