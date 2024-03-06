Finance Meets Fragrance: Binance Unveils CRYPTO Scent to Attract More Women into Crypto

Campaign Includes $25 Crypto Reward for Each of First 5000 Women to Begin Their Crypto Education

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the leading blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is blending finance with fragrance with the unveiling of its luxury scent, CRYPTO. Orchestrated by Binance's female marketing leaders, this disruptive marketing campaign coincides with International Women's Day, and is part of Binance's broader efforts to bring more women into crypto and foster greater inclusivity in the space.

Not just a scent: Binance's CRYPTO, a conversation starter meant to foster inclusion within the crypto landscape.

The CRYPTO fragrance was first previewed in a series of luxury advertisements, intended to pique public interest and serve as a teaser for the campaign. This strategy draws inspiration from the conventions of beauty advertising, and is simultaneously intended to challenge the norm and defy existing perceptions around crypto.

Switching from a teaser to dialogue, a new video released today reveals another stunt by Binance — setting up a pop-up stand in a shopping mall for their new fragrance. As made clear in the video, this seemingly playful move carries a deeper motive: direct engagement with the public on how crypto is perceived, along with an unconventional device to attract more women into this industry.

"Bold, distinctive, and deliberately disruptive, CRYPTO isn't a scent we're marketing — it's a message to women that they have a significant role to play in the crypto revolution," says Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance. "Drawing from my own experience of working in the crypto industry, I've seen firsthand the invaluable contributions of the women who dared to step into this realm. We're here to tell women everywhere: Don't be a bystander. Break those glass ceilings, challenge existing narratives and become part of this digital transformation that's set to redefine global finance."

A core component of this initiative is to encourage more women to learn and explore the world of cryptocurrency. As an incentive, Binance will also be rewarding each of the first 5,000 women who successfully complete a crypto beginner course on Binance Academy with $25 in USDT Token Vouchers.

As part of its International Women's Day efforts, Binance is also organizing a series of local meetups, as well as social media and user-generated content initiatives. Collectively, these efforts aim to foster meaningful discussions about the increasingly important role women play in the crypto space. They are also intended to raise awareness of how cryptocurrency can enhance different facets of women's lives, from financial empowerment to career advancement and beyond.

This campaign demonstrates Binance's dedication to diversifying and democratizing the landscape of cryptocurrency, and adds to the organization's other ongoing efforts to support women across the globe.

According to the Digital 2024 Global Overview Report , a study by data firm GWI found that women's involvement in crypto investing is still lower than that of their male counterparts across all age groups. This disparity is likely to be the result of persistent gender imbalances in the financial sector, societal predispositions, individual risk considerations, and an overarching perception of the crypto space as male-oriented.

In her additional remarks, Rachel Conlan emphasized, "Crypto is universal — it's about empowering all individuals. It's time to ensure no woman is left behind in this financial revolution. That is what we are committed to doing at Binance. Our commitment to inclusion extends beyond mere rhetoric; we're not just talking the talk, but backing it up with solid action by providing women with the educational resources they need to shape their financial futures and become active participants in this digital economy."

Find out more about the Crypto is Yours campaign and how you can get started on your crypto journey on the official landing page .

