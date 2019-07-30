Finalists of the 2019 Reaxys® PhD Prize Announced

The Reaxys PhD Prize recognizes innovative and original research in chemistry and associated sciences

LONDON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, the global information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the 45 finalists for the 2019 Reaxys PhD Prize.

Launched in 2010, the Reaxys PhD Prize celebrates innovative and rigorous research by ambitious young chemists. This year's competition maintained the high standards of previous years. The Review Committee have rigorously examined over 360 entries from around the globe to arrive at the 45 finalists.

"We are extremely happy to see the Reaxys PhD Prize established again," said Dr. Friedrich Kroll, co-organizer of the competition. "It is so important that young innovative researchers of different disciplines are gathering to celebrate their achievements, are supported in establishing networks to address current scientific challenges—often solvable by working across disciplines."

The 45 finalists are invited to the Reaxys PhD Prize Symposium that will be held on October 3 and 4, 2019, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This celebratory gathering includes special events, poster sessions for finalists to showcase their research, keynote presentations and a gala dinner. It is also a great opportunity to network with fellow finalists and international leaders in chemistry.

During the Reaxys Prize Symposium the ten short-listed finalists will give oral presentations of their research. From these presentations, the Reaxys Advisory Board will select the three winners of the 2019 Reaxys PhD Prize. The winners will be announced at the gala dinner on the final evening of the Symposium.

"This year more than 360 submissions were evaluated by over 200 international chemists from across academia and industry," said Professor Li-Zhu Wu, Director of the Supramolecular Photochemistry Lab at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and one of the Prize coordinators. "The PhD Prize is a perfect starting point to build relationships and to solve interdisciplinary problems in science and the environment."

The finalists receive lifelong membership in the Reaxys Prize Club, an exclusive international network of chemists from all research areas and career paths. Members also receive unlimited access to Elsevier's Reaxys platform and Reaxys Medicinal chemistry.

This year's finalists and their PhD institutions are:

Mr. Máté Bezdek, Princeton University

Mr. Jonas Börgel, Max-Planck Institut für Kohlenforschung

für Kohlenforschung Dr. Jeffrey Bruffaerts, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Ms. Karen De La Vega Hernandez , Sorbonne Université, Faculté des Sciences et Ingénierie

, Sorbonne Université, Faculté des Sciences et Ingénierie Mr. André Eckhardt, University Giessen

Dr. Aya Eizawa, The University of Tokyo

Dr. Alexander Fawcett , University of Bristol, UK

, University of Dr. Julie Fenton , The Pennsylvania State University

, The Ms. Ana García Herraiz, Institut Catala d´Investigació Química (ICIQ)

Mr. Michael Geeson , Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, Mrs. Mallory Green , Emory University

, Mr. Yuwei Gu , Massachusetts Institute of Technology

, Dr. Dominik Halter , Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuernberg

, Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nuernberg Mr. Tatsuya Higaki , Carnegie Mellon University

, Mrs. Alena Hölzl-Hobmeier, Technische Universität München

Ms. Suzanne Jansze, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

Dr. Daniel Kaiser , University of Vienna

, University of Mr. Gavin Kiel , University of California, Berkeley

, Mr. Yong Ho Lee , ETH Zürich

, ETH Zürich Dr. Samuel Levi , Harvard University

, Dr. Lichen Liu, Universitat Politècnica de València

Mr. Zhen Liu , The Scripps Research Institute

, The Mr. Victor Pui-Yan Ma , Emory University

, Mr. Runze Mao, EPFL (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne)

Mr. Rory McAtee , University of Michigan

, Dr. Yoonsu Park, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Mr. Andrew Pun , Columbia University

, Columbia University Dr. Yujia Qing , University of Oxford

, Dr. Douglas Reed , University of California, Berkeley

, Dr. Felix, Rizzuto University of Cambridge , UK

, UK Mr. Jose Roque , University of California, Berkeley

, Dr. Thomas Scattolin , RWTH Aachen University

, RWTH Aachen University Dr. Elisabeth Speckmeier , University of Leipzig , Institute of Organic Chemistry

, University of , Institute of Organic Chemistry Dr. Ryo Takahata , The University of Tokyo

, The Dr. Robert Tromans , University of Bristol

, University of Dr. Aaron Trowbridge , University of Cambridge , UK

, , UK Ms. Yuwen Wang , Technische Universität Berlin

, Technische Universität Berlin Ms. Yi Wei , Central China Normal University

, Central China Normal University Dr. Andrew Wilson , University of Bath

, University of Bath Mr. Yumeng Xi, University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Yan Xu , The University of Chicago

, The Dr. Wen Zhang , Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry

, Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry Mr. Xin Zhang, Nanyang Technological University

Dr. Liang Zhang , The University of Manchester

, The University of Dr. Linan Zhou , Rice University

Find out more about the Reaxys PhD Prize.

