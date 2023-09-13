FINALISTS CHOSEN FOR 2023 GLOBAL PLURALISM AWARD

Global Centre for Pluralism recognizes outstanding global efforts contributing to more inclusive societies

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the urgent need to support positive responses to diversity, the Global Centre for Pluralism today announced 10 finalists for the 2023 Global Pluralism Award. The Award celebrates the inspiring and brave work that is helping to build more inclusive societies where diversity is valued and protected.

"The creativity, courage and commitment shown by this year's finalists is so important at this moment," said Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism. "At a time of increasing polarization globally, it is critical to magnify the impacts of pluralism leaders who are creating more inclusive and peaceful societies where diversity is valued. I hope these examples spur us all to follow their example and take action."

Jury Chair Dr. Marwan Muasher of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan says, "The Award finalists have made outstanding contributions to fostering pluralism in some of the world's most challenging contexts. They are strengthening their communities by helping to build a foundation of mutual respect, cooperation and shared purpose."

Nominees undergo rigorous review and finalists are selected by an independent, international jury of experts. This year's finalists are working to strengthen pluralism in their societies across a wide range of disciplines, from peacebuilding to translation, social enterprise, sport therapy, storytelling, technology, and beyond.

From these 10 finalists, three winners and seven honourable mention recipients will be recognized at a ceremony to be held in November in Ottawa, Canada. Each winner will receive $50,000 (CAD) to further their work in support of pluralism.

2023 Global Pluralism Award finalists include:

Build Up (Kenya/United States/Global)

Deeyah Khan (Norway/United States)

Esther Omam (Cameroon)

The Global Interfaith Network for People of All Sexes, Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities and Expressions - GIN-SSOGIE (South Africa/Global)

India Love Project (India)

Lea Baroudi (Lebanon)

Politize! Civic Education Institute (Brazil)

Red de Intérpretes y Promotores Interculturales Asociación Civil (Mexico)

REFORM: The Palestinian Association for Empowerment and Local Development (Palestine)

Touché (Belgium)

The full press release and more information on the nominees is available here.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT: Calina Ellwand, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, Global Centre for Pluralism, +1-613-688-0137, media@pluralism.ca

SOURCE Global Centre for Pluralism