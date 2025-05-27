FILSPARI to Transform Kidney Disease Care with Its Revolutionary Treatment Approach | DelveInsight

FILSPARI holds strong market potential as the first FDA-approved non-immunosuppressive therapy for IgA nephropathy, a rare kidney disease with significant unmet needs. As more patients and providers seek disease-modifying options, FILSPARI is well-positioned to capture substantial market share, especially with favorable long-term data.

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " FILSPARI Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around FILSPARI, the first and only oral, once-daily, non-immunosuppressive therapy approved in both the US and Europe for IgAN. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of FILSPARI. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Travere Therapeutics' FILSPARI (sparsentan) Overview

FILSPARI (sparsentan) is a once-daily oral treatment that uniquely targets two key pathways, endothelin-1 and angiotensin II (also known as DEARA), in the progression of IgA nephropathy. It is the first approved non-immunosuppressive therapy for this condition. Endothelin-1 and angiotensin II contribute to kidney function decline by promoting inflammation and fibrosis, altering podocyte structure, causing podocyte loss, and increasing the permeability of the glomerular filtration barrier.

Additionally, both are vasoconstrictors that narrow blood vessels and raise pressure in the glomeruli. The drug received accelerated approval based on its ability to reduce proteinuria. Due to potential safety concerns, it is distributed under the FILSPARI Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program. In Europe, it is marketed by CSL Vifor, and in Japan by Renalys Pharma. Results from the registration-enabling study are expected in the second half of 2025.

Drug Name FILSPARI (sparsentan) Molecule type Small molecule Developer Travere Therapeutics Primary Indication Immunoglobulin A nephropathy FILSPARI MoA ETAR antagonist; AT1R antagonist Route of administration Oral

IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is an autoimmune disorder that disrupts kidney function by damaging the small blood vessels responsible for filtration. This damage is caused by an abnormal protein that harms the glomeruli, the kidneys' main filtering units. According to DelveInsight, there were approximately 415,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IgAN across the seven major markets in 2024, and this number is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% through 2034. Current standard care involves the use of ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), primarily to manage associated symptoms like hypertension.

Currently, only a few drugs have been approved for IgAN treatment, including VANRAFIA (Atrasentan) and FABHALTA (Iptacopan) by Novartis, FILSPARI (Sparsentan) by Travere Therapeutics, and TARPEYO/KINPEYGO (budesonide) by Asahi Kasei (Calliditas Therapeutics), among others. The treatment landscape is expected to undergo major changes between 2024 and 2034, driven by the introduction of innovative therapies. DelveInsight estimates the IgAN market across the seven key regions was valued at around USD 730 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 30.5% from 2025 to 2034.

With targeted treatment options for IgAN only recently emerging and a pressing need for therapies that can delay progression to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), significant advancements in this area are likely to profoundly reshape the market in the coming years.

Emerging Competitors of FILSPARI

Key companies advancing therapies for IgA nephropathy include Novartis (Zigakibart/FUB523), F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Sefaxersen/RG6299/IONIS-FB-LRx), AstraZeneca's Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ULTOMIRIS), Vera Therapeutics (Atacicept), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Povetacicept), Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Sibeprenlimab), Biogen (Felzartamab), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARO-C3), NovelMed (NM8074), Q32 Bio (ADX-097), Walden Biosciences (WAL0921), and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK-079), among others.

In April 2025, Vera Therapeutics announced it had completed patient enrollment for its pivotal Phase III ORIGIN trial assessing atacicept in IgA nephropathy. The previous month, Otsuka Pharmaceutical submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for sibeprenlimab, a monoclonal antibody aimed at inhibiting APRIL (A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand) in adults with IgAN.

Additionally, in July 2022, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to BION-1301 for primary IgAN, offering regulatory benefits to support its European development. Strengthening its renal pipeline, Novartis acquired Chinook Therapeutics in August 2023 for up to $3.5 billion, adding zigakibart and other late-stage kidney-focused assets to its portfolio.

Key Milestones of FILSPARI

In November 2024 , FILSPARI was approved by the MHRA for primary IgAN treatment, and sparsentan received approval in Germany for the same indication.

FILSPARI was approved by the MHRA for primary IgAN treatment, and sparsentan received approval in for the same indication. In September 2024 , the FDA granted full approval for FILSPARI to slow kidney function decline in IgAN patients, based on positive long-term results from the PROTECT Study.

the FDA granted full approval for FILSPARI to slow kidney function decline in IgAN patients, based on positive long-term results from the PROTECT Study. In April 2024 , CSL Vifor and Travere Therapeutics received Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) from the European Commission for FILSPARI in the EU, targeting adults with IgAN and significant proteinuria.

received Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) from the European Commission for FILSPARI in the EU, targeting adults with IgAN and significant proteinuria. In February 2023 , the US FDA granted accelerated approval to FILSPARI (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid progression, with priority review.

FILSPARI Market Dynamics

FILSPARI, developed by Travere Therapeutics, represents a significant advancement in the treatment of IgA Nephropathy, a rare and chronic autoimmune kidney disease. Approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program in early 2023, FILSPARI is the first non-immunosuppressive therapy specifically targeting proteinuria in IgAN. It is a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist (DEARA), a novel mechanism that distinguishes it from conventional RAAS inhibitors. Its market entry has been notable for both its scientific innovation and potential to reshape the standard of care for IgAN, particularly in patients at high risk of progression to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD).

The market dynamics are influenced by multiple factors, including the unmet need in IgAN, the orphan drug designation, and the limited competition in the space. Prior to FILSPARI's launch, treatment was largely supportive, focusing on blood pressure control and proteinuria reduction via ACE inhibitors or ARBs. FILSPARI's ability to deliver greater proteinuria reduction without the side effects associated with corticosteroids or immunosuppressants provides a compelling clinical and commercial value proposition.

Competition is evolving, with several companies advancing novel IgAN therapeutics. Calliditas Therapeutics' TARPEYO (budesonide) was approved ahead of FILSPARI for a similar indication, but works through a corticosteroid pathway. Other players are also advancing programs, suggesting the market could become more segmented based on patient profile and mechanism of action. FILSPARI's differentiated profile, especially its dual-acting mechanism and oral administration, positions it favorably among nephrologists and specialists, but maintaining this edge will require strong real-world evidence and ongoing clinical data.

From a market access and adoption standpoint, Travere has made early efforts in physician education, patient support programs, and collaboration with nephrology groups to accelerate uptake. However, broader adoption will depend on securing favorable formulary placements, long-term safety data, and sustained efficacy in delaying disease progression. As IgAN awareness grows and diagnosis rates improve through genetic and biomarker testing, the addressable patient population may expand, offering a significant growth opportunity for FILSPARI over the next 5–10 years.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 FILSPARI: Travere Therapeutics 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of FILSPARI 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of FILSPARI

