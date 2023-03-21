Fill Finish Cartridge Market is expected to display a steady growth of 9.7% due to the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Fill Finish Cartridge Market was valued at more than USD 1.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.7% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Cartridge Size (Less than 1ml, 1ml-3ml, and More Than 3ml); Drug Type (Biologics, and Others); Injection Devices (Pens, and Autoinjectors); and Region.

The fill finish cartridge market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the fill finish cartridge market. The fill finish cartridge market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the fill finish cartridge market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Fill Finish cartridge is the process of filling the pharmaceutical solution into the cartridge for distribution. The market is growing at a tremendous rate owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the surge in the investments by pharmaceutical companies in the research and development sector. Furthermore, companies are also expanding their production facilities, which is also having a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Lonza announced its investment to expand its drug product manufacturing network in Switzerland. The new line will support liquid and lyophilized vial filling and processing, cartridges and pre-filled syringes.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Syntegon Technology, Novocol Pharma, Recipharm AB, SCHOTT Pharma, Vetter, Sever Pharma Solutions, Cytiva, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, and Lonza.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. However, pharmaceutical research and development has seen an upsurge, which has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs.

The global fill finish cartridge market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on cartridge size, the market is segmented into less than 1 ml, 1ml-3ml, and more than 3ml. The more than 3ml category is expected to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to their rising usage in diagnostic applications for various chronic diseases. Moreover, technological advancements by pharmaceutical companies are also propelling segmental growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021 , SGD Pharma announced the adoption of nest & tub for processing a variety of primary packaging containers including vials, syringes, and cartridges for optimal manufacturing flexibility. The Nest & Tub solution avoids glass-to-glass contact, protecting the sterility and integrity of each vial.

, SGD Pharma announced the adoption of nest & tub for processing a variety of primary packaging containers including vials, syringes, and cartridges for optimal manufacturing flexibility. The Nest & Tub solution avoids glass-to-glass contact, protecting the sterility and integrity of each vial. On the basis of drug type, the market is bifurcated into biologics and others. Biologics held a dominant share in the market in 2021. Several factors, including the increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies, surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, loss of patent exclusivity of leading biologic drugs, the growing demand and higher acceptability of innovative therapies, and rapid launch of novel products. For instance, in November 2022 , U.S. FDA approved the second interchangeable insulin glargine biosimilar, Rezvoglar, to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with diabetes, according to a drug information update from the agency.

Fill Finish Cartridge Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Rest of North America )

(U.S., , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

In 2021, North America held a significant share of the global fill finish cartridge market, which is due to several factors, including the presence of major key players in the region, the surge in the geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, highly developed healthcare system, the higher adoption of technically advanced products, and favorable government policies for the launch of advanced products. Moreover, rising company investment is also having a positive impact on the market's growth of the market. For instance, in January 2023, Argonaut Manufacturing Service announced a capital investment led by majority shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners that will be focused on expansion at their Carlsbad, CA, manufacturing facilities. In addition to increased capacity and scale, the new capabilities include complex formulation of parenteral drug products and a new state of the art isolator-based filling line capable of filling vials, syringes, and cartridges for clinical and commercial drug products.

The major players targeting the market include

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Syntegon Technology

Novocol Pharma

Recipharm AB

SCHOTT Pharma

Vetter

Sever Pharma Solutions

Cytiva

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Lonza

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the fill finish cartridge market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the fill finish cartridge market?

Which factors are influencing the fill finish cartridge market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the fill finish cartridge market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the fill finish cartridge market?

What are the demanding global regions of the fill finish cartridge market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Fill Finish Cartridge Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12.2% Market size 2021 USD 1.82 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Fill Finish Cartridge Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, Syntegon Technology, Novocol Pharma, Recipharm AB, SCHOTT Pharma, Vetter, Sever Pharma Solutions, Cytiva, Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, and Lonza

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.