Filipinos in Ukraine get free roaming data assistance from Smart

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid mounting tensions in Ukraine, PLDT's wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is extending assistance to all Filipinos stranded in the country.

"We are monitoring the situation in Ukraine and are ready to assist our kababayans. It is important to equip them with services to help them communicate and access information, especially during time of crisis. We are also praying for their safety as they await repatriation or evacuation," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.

Smart is giving almost 1000 roaming customers in Ukraine free 1GB Gigaroam subscription valid for five days to help them place urgent calls and texts or to assure their families and friends of their safety.

Smart roamers in Ukraine can also get instant and free access to Smart's data roaming manager by going to gigaroam.smart.com.ph using their Smart roaming SIM.

Driven by malasakit and its commitment to keep Filipinos everywhere connected, Smart also provided load assistance to all Filipinos stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban crisis in August last year.

