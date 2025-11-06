Filigran Redefines Proactive Security: OpenBAS Rebrands to OpenAEV with an AI-Powered Enterprise Edition

Filigran evolves OpenBAS into OpenAEV, expanding from control validation to full threat exposure management. The new OpenAEV Enterprise Edition introduces advanced automation and AI to help security teams continuously validate and reduce cyber risk.

PARIS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Filigran, the European cybertech company specializing in open-source cybersecurity solutions, announces a major step in its leadership in exposure management and support for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Its breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform has been rebranded as OpenAEV (Adversarial Exposure Validation), alongside the launch of a new Enterprise Edition (EE) for advanced security teams.

This evolution marks a shift from simulation to a full AEV paradigm—an approach that unifies proactive exposure assessment and risk reduction. OpenAEV delivers a broader, adaptive, and threat-informed defense strategy, enabling organizations to validate their security posture continuously, across both technical and human dimensions.

"With OpenAEV, we're enabling teams to continuously and proactively assess their defenses. It's not just about simulating attacks, but understanding what truly matters to reduce risk. Our goal is to help CISOs enhance their AEV capabilities, both technically and humanly" explains Samuel Hassine, CEO of Filigran.

OpenAEV: Priroritize, Test and Fix

OpenAEV is the first open-source, threat intelligence-driven AEV platform. It gives organizations a proactive framework to anticipate and neutralize cyber threats before they strike.

OpenAEV helps organizations:

Prioritize defenses based on relevant threats and critical vulnerabilities





defenses based on relevant threats and critical vulnerabilities Validate security controls like EDRs and firewalls through realistic attack emulation





security controls like EDRs and firewalls through realistic attack emulation Test human readiness via tabletop exercises





via tabletop exercises Accelerate remediation with actionable control guidance

Launch of the Enterprise Edition: AI at the Core of Validation

The Community Edition (CE) remains free and open-source, while the new Enterprise Edition (EE) brings advanced automation for large organizations.

Key features include:

AI-assisted scenario generation for faster processing of threat intelligence and CERT reports





for faster processing of threat intelligence and CERT reports Multi-option remediation recommendations for risk-based prioritization and sequencing





for risk-based prioritization and sequencing Validation through existing EDR agents for seamless execution and without requiring additional overheads on already resource-constrainted endpoints





for seamless execution and without requiring additional overheads on already resource-constrainted endpoints SaaS environment hosted by Filigran and dedicated customer support.

With OpenAEV, Filigran reaffirms its mission: to transform threat and exposure data into validated, actionable security outcomes, through the industry's first open-source, threat-informed AEV platform.

About Filigran

Founded in 2022, Filigran designs open-source solutions that make threat intelligence actionable for cybersecurity teams. Its platforms are trusted by over 6,000 organizations worldwide.

