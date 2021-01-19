FII Institute Confirms 140 Plus Headline Speakers For Two-day FII Conference

Request an invitation to hear from the 60 prominent speakers who will attend in-person in Riyadh and 80 who will participate virtually during the two-day investment conference from January 27-28. Speakers will address the investment conference from hubs in New York, Paris, Beijing, Mumbai.

To address the theme "The Neo-Renaissance", H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Chairman of the FII Institute, will officially open the 4th edition of FII, under the leadership of the FII Institute. H.E. Al-Rumayyan will be joined by David Solomon, Chairman & CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group, Thomas Gottstein, CEO of Credit Suisse Group, Ray Dalio, Co-Chairman & CIO of Bridgewater Associates, and Marco Alvarez, CEO of Snam in considering how the global investment community can leverage the economic downturn to build a stronger, more sustainable future.

H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of Total, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil company will discuss strategies to guide investment into the energy sector. Lord Gerry Grimstone, U.K.'s Minister of State for Trade, Eric Cantor, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Moelis & Co, H.E. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO of DP World, H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of KSA, and H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Ministry of International Cooperation of Egypt, will consider polices to strengthen investment and trade partnerships to reflect a new set of geopolitical realities.

Others scheduled to participate include H.R.H Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to the U.S., Dr. Kai Fu Lee, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of Sinovation Ventures, Thomas Barrack, Executive Chairman of Colony Capital, Jean Bernard Lévy, CEO of EDF, Jean Todt, President of Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Josh Giegel, Co-Founder and CTO of Hyperloop one, Anthony Scaramucci, Founder & Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of The Carlyle Group.

The FII Institute has identified sustainable investment, global economic growth and the future of healthcare, digitization, education and culture as priority topics. Speakers will address those pressing issues, as well as the rebirth of SMEs, how investing in culture can make it an engine of growth, and efforts to rectify long-standing gender inequalities.

The Institute was founded in Riyadh to bring together global leaders, tech pioneers, experts and policy makers to enable concrete ideas that can solve today's most pressing societal issues, while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future sustainably and create a positive impact on humanity.

About the 4th Edition of FII

The main program will be livestreamed from Riyadh. Speakers will be filmed and broadcast across all satellite FII cities and on live-streaming platforms.

There will be keynote addresses, plenary sessions and also breakout discussions at all of the venues.

Follow along on our social channels with Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram and join in the conversation with #FIINeoRenaissance.

About the Future Investment Initiative Institute

The Future Investment Initiative Institute is a new generation of global not-for-profit foundation that ensures the world's brightest ideas find their way to materialize, scale and create positive sustainable Impact on Humanity.

With an ambitious vision to empower the brightest minds to shape a better future for ALL and with ALL, the FII Institute brings together global leaders and experts to collectively curate and enable concrete ideas that can solve today's most pressing societal issues while creating long-term platforms to reshape the future of humanity.

To learn more about the FII Institute, visit http://fii-institute.org . Keep up with latest news by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@FIIKSA).

SOURCE FII Institute