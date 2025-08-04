Fignum Appoints Mortgage Technology Leader Steve Carruthers as Growth Director

Former MSO Executive Joins to Accelerate Expansion of Cutting-Edge Loan Origination and Servicing Platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fignum, the specialist lending platform provider, today announces the appointment of Steve Carruthers as Growth Director, marking a significant step in the company's expansion plans. Carruthers joins from Finova, where he served as Business Development Director for Mortgages, leading growth initiatives for the company's Mortgage Sales and Origination platform (MSO).

Three Decades of Industry Expertise

With over 30 years of experience across the mortgage industry, Carruthers brings deep expertise from senior roles at Newcastle Building Society, where he was Head of Mortgage Distribution, and previously Head of Intermediary Sales at Aldermore Bank.

Fignum specialises in loan origination and servicing for mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured lending, with highly configurable technology at the forefront of its offering. The company was created to tackle the challenges posed by outdated legacy technology, which often lacks intuitiveness and ease of navigation for users.

"I'm delighted to be joining Fignum at such an exciting time for the business," said Steve Carruthers. "Lenders are increasingly looking for more than just technology, they are looking for a trusted partner to help them make management of the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle more flexible, efficient and effective and Fignum are ideally positioned in this space".

Enabling Growth in an Evolving Market

Andrew Lloyd, CEO of Fignum, added: "Steve's appointment reflects our commitment to being a trusted technology partner to existing and new clients while maintaining our focus on delivering outstanding modern platforms. His deep relationships across the mortgage sector, combined with his understanding of both legacy challenges and modern solutions, makes him ideally suited to drive our next phase of growth."

The appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Fignum. This year, Fignum will expand its client base, while rolling out enhanced features for its Fignum Origin origination software and launching it's new Adapt servicing platform.

About Fignum

Founded in 2019 as part of the Bluestone Group, Fignum delivers fast, flexible, and future-proof loan origination and servicing solutions. Built on extensive lending heritage, the company's software automates critical processes including lending decisions, document processing, and payments management. With over 30 integration options and configurable, data-driven workflows, Fignum enables faster, more accurate, and lower-risk lending decisions for specialist lenders.

For more information about Fignum's loan origination and servicing solutions, visit www.fignum.com

