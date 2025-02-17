FIG makes a strategic investment in Elitepharm Laboratoires and brings AI to nutraceuticals

President & CEO Narek Sirakanyan: "An important step in our industrial growth supported by our AI powered software to improve formulas of dietary supplements"

VIENNA, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom International Group (FIG) announces a strategic investment in Elitepharm Laboratoires and becomes one of the major shareholders. FIG is an investment company focusing on technology, finance, health & wellness managing more than 2.5 billion in assets. Elitepharm is a major player in France in the formulation and production of customized dietary supplements.

From research and development to the manufacturing of private label food supplements, Elitepharm provides solutions for all projects, from small to large series.

Narek Sirakanayan, President & CEO of Freedom International Group, said: "Freedom is making a strategic investment in the healthcare sector. We have two businesses, Project V and CoffeeCell, in the industry and we believe France represents the best location for producing Dietary Food Supplements in the world, due to its close sourcing of active ingredients, very strict regulation in the industry and the technology of freezing. We will bring the big expertise of our IT company Sessia to invest in AI technology to produce more efficient products, obtain faster and more reliable results on focus groups."

The partnership signed by Narek Sirakanyan and Gérard Strauch, President and CEO of Elitepharm, represents a logical integration as Project V is producing its products, 40 different types, at Elitepharm.

This investment marks a new phase in the industrialization and expansion of Elitepharm Laboratoires, which now aims to become a leading player in Europe, with targeted revenues of 50 million euros by 2029. Today Elitepharm produces about 25 million capsules per month and the target is to double production.

A shared vision for accelerated growth

The partnership is based on a shared vision of innovation and industrial excellence. Gérard Strauch, with extensive experience in the dietary supplements sector, has successfully positioned Elitepharm as a company recognized for its expertise, scientific rigor, and ability to anticipate market trends. He has structured the company to meet the growing demands of the sector, emphasizing quality and flexibility.

Thanks to FIG's investment, Elitepharm Laboratoires will accelerate its commercial and industrial development and benefit from FIG's marketing and PR know how. This expansion is based on several strategic areas:

Strengthening existing facilities and acquiring new sites : Elitepharm Laboratoires plans to enhance its current infrastructure while acquiring new production sites to increase capacity and support growing international demand.

: Elitepharm Laboratoires plans to enhance its current infrastructure while acquiring new production sites to increase capacity and support growing international demand. Control over the entire value chain : To ensure optimal traceability and quality control of ingredients, Elitepharm Laboratoires will invest in acquiring farms dedicated to the cultivation of organic raw materials.

: To ensure optimal traceability and quality control of ingredients, Elitepharm Laboratoires will invest in acquiring farms dedicated to the cultivation of organic raw materials. Expanding its private label portfolio: The company will continue to expand its range by collaborating with experts, strengthening its scientific teams and making horizontal purchases in the industry to stay more competitive and ahead of trends.

Sirakanyan: "The purchase by FIG in Elitepharm is a key step in our vertical integration strategy, which will continue with further acquisitions in the farms that grow the organic active ingredients that Elitepharm is sourcing."

An ambitious future: conquering Europe

"FIG's investment will allow us to take things to the next level and establish Elitepharm as a major player in Europe. We share the same strategic vision and are convinced that innovation and industrialization are the keys to success. The world is ours," says Gérard Strauch.

With this alliance, FIG and Elitepharm reaffirm their commitment to building a strong and sustainable industrial model, dedicated to health and well-being across Europe.

