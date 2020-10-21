Fifth baby born in Greece using the maternal spindle transfer method as part of pilot trial conducted by the Institute of Life and Embryotools scientific team

ATHENS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A fifth baby was born using the maternal spindle transfer method, as part of the pilot trial conducted by the scientific team of the Institute of Life and Embryotools in Greece, on October 14, 2020. In the context of this pilot trial, this method has already led to the birth of 4 more babies, from women with significant fertility problems and a serious history of multiple IVF failures.

The fifth baby was born to a 33 years old Greek mother, who had undergone nine failed IVF cycles in the past. Because of her poor oocytes quality, none of her fertilized oocytes reached the blastocyst stage.

Attending obstetrician/gynecology surgeon Dr. Panagiotis Psathas, issued the following statement: «This woman had already a history of 9 failed IVF attempts. The course of the clinical research is optimistic so far. I'm really happy, as a member of the team, for the birth of the 5th baby with the maternal spindle transfer method, in the context of the clinical research conducted by the Institute of Life and Embryotools scientific team».

In a joint statement, Dr. Nuno Costa-Borges, Co-Founder of Embryotools, and Mr. Eros Nikitos, Director of the Institute of Life Embryology Lab, noted: «Today is one more very important milestone for our pilot trial, as one more woman with a complex history of failed IVF attempts gave birth to a totally healthy baby with her own genetic material. At the same time, the other 4 children that have been born until now are all well health-wise too and are being monitored based on a special pediatric protocol. The medical data of our pilot trial are being enriched everyday with new data arising from the monitoring of the other 25 women which are participating in the clinical research».

About the Maternal Spindle Transfer Pilot Trial

The maternal spindle transfer pilot trial involves mitochondrial replacement in human oocytes, fully preserving the genetic material of the woman who wants to reproduce. In this way, in the context of the pilot trial being carried out by the Institute of Life and Embryotools, the scientific team is researching the potential of addressing the problems of women with fertility issues and multiple IVF failures caused by cytoplasmic dysfunctions of their oocytes, and the potential of addressing serious mitochondrial diseases.

Important Note:

Births of children using the maternal spindle transfer method are performed in the context of an ongoing research protocol concerning a pilot trial that leads to pregnancy, which is conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions of Law 3305/2005. Based on current scientific findings, the maternal spindle transfer method is not an established infertility treatment, nor a recognized method of medically assisted reproduction.

