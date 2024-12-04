FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ broadcast agreement

DAZN signs landmark free-to-view deal with FIFA to exclusively broadcast FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ globally

World's largest sports streaming platform DAZN will be the home of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 ™ after signing historic broadcasting deal with FIFA

All 63 tournament matches will be freely available to fans globally

FIFA President Gianni Infantino : "Through this agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch the most widely accessible club football tournament ever - FOR FREE"

DAZN Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev hails "milestone" agreement that secures DAZN's status as the global home of football

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, has today been confirmed as the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, cementing its status as the global home of football.

The landmark agreement will see all 63 matches at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which involves 32 of the best clubs worldwide, live-streamed, free to view on DAZN globally, in multiple languages, and includes the possibility of sublicensing to local free-to-air linear broadcast networks.

Making a top club competition freely available to every single fan in the world, the groundbreaking partnership combines DAZN's unique expertise and vision for the future with FIFA's commitment to making football truly global.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said: "I am delighted to announce that FIFA, in partnership with DAZN and FIFA+, will bring the best of club football for free to everywhere in the world, meaning that every single football fan across the globe can watch the best players from the 32 best clubs compete in the new FIFA Club World Cup to be the first official 'FIFA Club World Champions'.

"The new FIFA Club World Cup is a merit-based, inclusive tournament that will be the pinnacle of global club football, capturing the imagination of players and fans across the world. Through this broadcasting agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch what will be the most widely accessible club football tournament ever - and FOR FREE. Football Unites the World."

DAZN Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev said: "This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN's journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere. We're delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football, marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of football. DAZN is the only sports streaming platform that has a truly global reach, with world-leading technology and a single-minded focus to deliver the very best digital experience for all sports fans. We're committed to ensuring that every fan can watch every moment of the thrilling action from this new prime club tournament."

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which kicks off on Sunday, 15 June 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will bring together the 32 leading club sides from all over the world for matches to be played in 12 venues across the USA over a 29-day period, culminating with the final at MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

The partnership begins with the Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which DAZN will broadcast live from Miami on Thursday, 5 December 2024. The 32 participating clubs will discover their group-stage opponents in a live studio event that will kick off at 13:00 EST/18:00 GMT/19:00 CET.

The agreement to hold the exclusive global broadcast rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 marks the start of a broader partnership between DAZN and FIFA. This includes integrating FIFA+, FIFA's library of iconic football moments and full-match replays, as well as live fixtures, into the DAZN platform.

DAZN, the only global digital streaming platform dedicated solely to sports fans, is already the ultimate destination for top football competitions, with an unrivalled portfolio of rights that includes the world's most prestigious leagues. Its content is watched by over 300 million viewers in more than 200 markets, making it uniquely placed to support FIFA in driving the continued growth of the world's number-one sport.

The fully interactive and immersive platform enables fans to watch, play, buy and connect, all in one place and with a single account. As the partner of choice for the world's largest leagues, rights holders and brands, DAZN is leading the digital transformation of sport, with a platform that uniquely integrates the entire fan experience.

DAZN is available on all connected devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles, delivering the most immersive and interactive sports experience for fans through cutting-edge features and unmatched interactivity.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – participating clubs

Africa: Al Ahly FC (EGY), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA), Wydad AC (MAR)

Asia: Al Ain FC (UAE), Al Hilal (KSA), Ulsan HD (KOR), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Europe: Atlético de Madrid (ESP), FC Bayern München (GER), SL Benfica (POR), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Chelsea FC (ENG), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA), Juventus FC (ITA), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), FC Porto (POR), Real Madrid CF (ESP), FC Salzburg (AUT)

North and Central America and the Caribbean: CF Monterrey (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Club León (MEX), Inter Miami CF (USA), Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Oceania: Auckland City FC (NZL)

South America: CA Boca Juniors (ARG), Botafogo (BRA), CR Flamengo (BRA), Fluminense FC (BRA), SE Palmeiras (BRA), CA River Plate (ARG)

NOTES TO EDITORS

About DAZN

DAZN is the world's biggest sports entertainment platform, available in over 200 markets. DAZN is the home of European football, women's football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL internationally. The platform features the biggest sports and leagues from around the world – Formula 1, NBA, Moto GP, and many more. DAZN's football rights include Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the UEFA Champions League, making DAZN the largest broadcaster of football in Europe.

DAZN is transforming the way people enjoy sport. With a single, frictionless platform, sports fans can watch, play, buy, and connect. Live and on-demand sports content, anywhere, in any language, on any device – only on DAZN.

DAZN partners with leading PayTV operators, ISPs and Telcos worldwide to maximise sports exposure to a broad audience. Its partners include Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Sky, Movistar, Telenet, Vodafone, and many more.

DAZN is a global, privately-owned company with more than 3,000 employees in over 25 countries. For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit www.dazngroup.com.

