Fierce Medtech Names Enable Injections a "Fierce 15" Company of 2023

CINCINNATI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of wearable technology, today announced that Fierce Medtech has named it as one of 2023's "Fierce 15" medical technology companies. The annual special report features the most innovative private medtech companies in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fierce for our profound impact on patients and the broader medical community, with our enFuse technology," said Mike Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. "After years of research and patient input, we've created the first-ever wearable infusion technology thoughtfully designed for a more comfortable, convenient, and discreet administration of large volumes of medications that are typically delivered intravenously through syringe and needle, or syringe pump. We are committed to bringing enFuse technology to as many patients and providers as possible, working closely with our pharma partners to launch wearable systems for a wide range of conditions."

enFuse is designed for compatibility with small molecule and biologic drug formulations across a wide range of viscosities and volumes (5-25mL for a single device, and up to 100mL with multiple devices). The recognition from Fierce follows the recent U.S. FDA approval and launch of the first combination product utilizing the enFuse technology. Enable is currently working with a number of pharma partners to advance several ongoing clinical studies evaluating their therapies in combination with enFuse wearable technology for a broad range of diseases where infusion treatment is typically required.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. Approved in the United States in combination with a specific drug, more information: https://enableinjections.com/our-products.

